'Order-ahead' app Eatsy raises S$550,000 in funding round

Tue, Jun 26, 2018 - 4:23 PM
EATSY Technologies, a Singapore F&B (food and beverage) tech startup, has raised S$550,000 in a funding round led by existing investor Quest Ventures. 

Other investors in this round included Wee Teng Wen, founder of The Lo & Behold Group, and the co-founders of Redmart, namely Roger Egan III, Vikram Rupani and Rajesh Lingappa.

Eatsy Technologies is the creator of the mobile app Eatsy, which allows diners to order-ahead from restaurants and pay for their items in-app, and ensures that their orders are ready for pick-up when they arrive. 

Eatsy said: "This efficient process allows diners to save time and skip queues."

Eatsy's "collaborative ordering" feature also allows a group of diners to add their own food orders onto an existing order, which simplifies group orders, the startup said.

The new money will be used to enhance existing in-app functions and partner new restaurant merchants, Eatsy Technologies said on Tuesday. Since Eatsy’s launch seven months ago, it has amassed over 80 merchants including Tanuki Raw, Tap Craft Beer and Park Bench Deli.

Founded in September 2017 by Shaun Heng - who formerly worked in corporate development at RedMart, Eatsy Technologies is backed by Quest Ventures and Enterprise Singapore under the Startup SG Founder scheme, under which it previously received S$30,000 in seed funding.

