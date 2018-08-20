You are here

Home > Startups

Singapore-based startup AirTrunk raises A$850m to expand data centres

Mon, Aug 20, 2018 - 9:00 AM

doc71j25b7uj1514eu1xg6v_doc6uecgwushiv1facxd8iz.jpg
Mr Robin Khuda, founder of AirTrunk, announced that the bulk of the A$750 million will be spent expanding its current facilities in Sydney and Melbourne.
PHOTO: ST

[BEIJING] Goldman Sachs-backed AirTrunk has raised A$850 million (S$851.7 million) to fund the expansion of its two Australian data centres and a move into Asia to take advantage of a growing cloud computing market.

Deutsche Bank underwrote a senior secured loan that will eventually be syndicated to a broader group of lenders, the Singapore-based startup said in a statement on Monday. Its latest financing comes on top of a A$150 million six-year term loan from ING Groep and Natixis secured in February 2017, plus an unspecified amount of funding from Goldman Sachs Group  and an arm of private equity giant TPG.

AirTrunk's taking advantage of a surge in cloud computing as companies that once ran in-house servers shift storage and processing off-site. AirTrunk provides its clients with the physical space, internet connections, power and cooling for their own servers. Research firm IDC estimates public cloud demand in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan will hit US$47 billion by 2020.

The bulk of the money raised in loans, about A$750 million, will be spent expanding its current facilities in Sydney and Melbourne, AirTrunk founder Robin Khuda said. AirTrunk, which measures inventory in terms of power capacity, will have 174 megawatts within 12 months, of which 100MW will be built up and ready for customers. The rest is made up of land that can be upgraded as needed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The remainder of the money raised will go toward expanding into Asia with Singapore, Tokyo and Hong Kong key priorities. Facilities in the region are expected to be online by end-2020.

"Our Australian business grew faster than expected so it's been a sizeable focus and key priority," he said. "In the next three years I wouldn't be surprised if we made an additional A$3-5 billion in investments."

BLOOMBERG

Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

Indonesia's Go-Jek close to profitability in all segments except transport, says CEO

Be at the top of your game with data

Indonesia's Go-Jek close to profits in all segments, except transport: CEO

Temasek-backed Chinese travel site aims to raise up to US$300m: sources

Singapore fintech firms joining the dots in Africa's digital frontier

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Jho Low says he will not surrender
2 Brokers' take: Starhill Global Reit upgraded to 'buy' by OCBC
3 Gone to waste: a hard look at our recycling effort
4 Tesla shares tumble after Elon Musk interview sparks fresh fears
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

BT_20180820_LMXHOUSING20M_3537033.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening