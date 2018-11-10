Startup Sygnum in tie-up with blockchain firm daura

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FINTECH startup Sygnum on Friday announced its partnership with blockchain company daura to build a solution to securely issue digital assets such as tokenised shares and investment products.
Sygnum - which counts Singtel Innov8, the venture capital arm of Singtel Group,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg