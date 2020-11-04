You are here
Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped
[HONG KONG] Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision by Chinese regulators to scrap the public listing of its spin-off financial tech company Ant Group.
As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 per cent to HK$271.00, following an eight per cent tumble in the company's share price overnight in New York.
AFP
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes