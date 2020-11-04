You are here

Home > Stocks

Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 10:16 AM

nz_alibaba_041154.jpg
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision by Chinese regulators to scrap the public listing of its spin-off financial tech company Ant Group.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision by Chinese regulators to scrap the public listing of its spin-off financial tech company Ant Group.

As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 per cent to HK$271.00, following an eight per cent tumble in the company's share price overnight in New York.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 10:25 AM
Government & Economy

Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63: US media

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House,...

Nov 4, 2020 10:22 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares inch lower ahead of US election outcome

[BENGALURU] Australian shares dipped in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US...

Nov 4, 2020 10:00 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS accelerates reviews, investigations of criminal and civil cases

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is taking less time to complete reviews and investigations of criminal and...

Nov 4, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Wednesday's open on US gains; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Wednesday tracking overnight rises on Wall Street as polls began closing in the US...

Nov 4, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares fall at Wednesday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell at the start of trade on Wednesday morning, with Alibaba plunging nearly 10 per...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

Hopes of a blue wave lift global markets; but FOMO may mask risks

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

US Election Day begins

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for