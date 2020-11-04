Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped

Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision by Chinese regulators to scrap the public listing of its spin-off financial tech company Ant Group.

As trading opened in Hong Kong, Alibaba's stock price fell 9.61 per cent to HK$271.00, following an eight per cent tumble in the company's share price overnight in New York.

AFP