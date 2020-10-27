You are here

Home > Stocks

Ant Group closes US$17.2b Hong Kong IPO book early amid strong demand: sources

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 10:54 AM

af_ant-grp_271020.jpg
Ant Group will close its Hong Kong institutional book building one day early as it aims to raise about US$17.2 billion in the city, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Ant Group will close its Hong Kong institutional book building one day early as it aims to raise about US$17.2 billion in the city, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The book was due to close on Thursday, but that deadline will be accelerated to Wednesday 5pm in each region.

The order book was oversubscribed one hour after the launch on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Ant Group declined to comment on the early closure.

The sources asked not be identified as they were not authorised to comment to media.

The Chinese fintech giant is looking to raise up to US$34.4 billion in a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, with the offer split between the two exchanges.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 27, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin gets reprieve from key ally UMNO in political crisis

[KUALA LUMPUR] The largest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition declared its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin...

Oct 27, 2020 10:58 AM
Consumer

Starbucks, Yum sales likely recovered, but new costs may weigh

[NEW YORK] US restaurant chains including Starbucks Corp and Taco Bell parent Yum Brands Inc could show a sales...

Oct 27, 2020 10:56 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader to visit Beijing to discuss plans to revive economy

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she will travel to China next week for a three-day visit to...

Oct 27, 2020 10:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Canadian energy deal creates Midwestern refining giant amid uncertain demand

[CHICAGO] The merger of Canadian oil companies Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy will create a formidable refining...

Oct 27, 2020 10:43 AM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma becomes richer than Walmart heirs with mega Ant IPO

[HONG KONG] Jack Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding with US$60,000, is poised to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Green energy drive: Singapore plans trial import of Malaysian electricity

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

Hotels roll with the punches to keep rooms occupied

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for