You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as US stimulus remains elusive

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 11:42 AM

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Monday with traders increasingly pessimistic that US lawmakers will pass a new stimulus package before next week's election, while spiking virus cases fanned worries about the economic impact of new containment measures.

Despite months of arduous talks in Washington, there appears to be little chance Republicans and Democrats will hammer out a rescue deal to help hard-strapped Americans, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse.

Analysts said investors had essentially given up hope of an agreement being made any time soon, and were now betting on Joe Biden and a Democratic sweep of Congress that would open the way for an even bigger spending package in the new year.

"There is very limited incentive on both sides to get a deal done," Joseph Shaposhnik, a portfolio manager at TCW, told Bloomberg TV.

"The market has baked that in, has baked in the election and is looking out six months and thinking what are the odds life begins to normalise, a vaccine is introduced."

SEE ALSO

Despite positive indicators, stock strategists urge patience

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Adding to the negative sentiment is a surge of coronavirus cases across the United States and Europe, with the World Health Organization on Sunday reporting a third straight day of record new infections globally.

The virus has now claimed the lives of 1.1 million people and infected more than 42 million globally.

The new wave has already forced governments in several countries including Britain, Germany and France to reimpose tough restrictions to prevent the disease from spreading.

"The US stimulus stalemate is now getting amplified through concerns about rising virus cases that could ultimately result in more stringent mobility restrictions and could even force additional business closures, which will most certainly put the economic recovery on the back foot into year-end," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.

Tokyo, Sydney and Singapore were barely moved while Shanghai, Seoul and Manila dropped into negative territory. Taipei and Jakarta edged up. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday.

Traders are also keeping tabs on a key policy-setting meeting of China's Communist Party this week, which is expected set the course for the world's second-biggest economy for the next several years with an eye on US relations.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 11:37 AM
Government & Economy

China reports surge in symptomless Covid-19 infections

[SHANGHAI] China reported the highest number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass...

Oct 26, 2020 11:31 AM
Real Estate

With vacation rentals empty, European cities see a chance to reclaim housing

[LISBON] Long before the coronavirus swept across Europe this spring, many cities had been complaining that a...

Oct 26, 2020 11:27 AM
Companies & Markets

ARA Logos to buy Australia properties and invest in sponsor's funds for S$404.4m

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (ALog) has proposed to fork out S$404.4 million in total, to buy five properties in...

Oct 26, 2020 11:12 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore embarks on trial to import electricity from Malaysia over two years

SINGAPORE is embarking on a trial to import electricity from Malaysia over the next two years, even as the...

Oct 26, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Australia's second-wave epicentre records zero new virus cases

[MELBOURNE] Australian health officials on Monday reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Singapore stocks open flat amid cautious trading

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for