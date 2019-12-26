You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed in subdued post-Christmas trade

Thu, Dec 26, 2019 - 12:13 PM

nz-stocks-2612.jpg
Asian equities were largely subdued in mixed morning trade on Thursday, as recent gains held with investors still optimistic about US-China trade ties.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Asian equities were largely subdued in mixed morning trade on Thursday, as recent gains held with investors still optimistic about US-China trade ties.

Following the Christmas lull across world markets, eyes are now on US unemployment data due later in the day, and Japanese industrial and retail data scheduled for release on Friday.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose 0.5 per cent after a flat start and Shanghai put on 0.4 per cent, but Seoul was flat.

"Investor sentiment towards the global economy is improving," said Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong, Sydney and Wellington were closed for a public holiday.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets closed for public holiday on Wednesday

"With the... tech sector giants leading the way, investors are showing no fear as the market remains underpinned by the thawing in the US-China trade squabble and easy central bank policy," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a report.

Volumes are typically light during the holiday season, and the muted activity in Asia followed sleepy Christmas Eve sessions in many world markets.

"No news being good news, Asia should maintain... gains ahead of a US session likely to be positive," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda, wrote in a note.

In oil markets, the main contracts were up as the commodity remained strong thanks to trade optimism as well as the Opec+ output reduction agreement.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate both rose 0.4 per cent.

"Oil prices continue to show year-end strength supported by a combination of definitive progress on the US-China trade deal, the... Opec/Opec+ agreement, and slowing shale activity," wrote AxiTrader's Innes.

"All of which is pointing to a stronger performance for oil prices in Q1 than anyone had thought only two months ago."

World markets were spooked by the long-running, tit-for-tat trade war between the United States and China, with analysts warning that the bruising rift between the world's two biggest economies could harm global economic growth.

Washington and Beijing have agreed to an initial trade deal, which they are expected to sign off on in January, and the improvement in ties has boosted markets with investors hoping for a smoother ride into the new year.

AFP

BREAKING

Dec 26, 2019 12:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust: Conflict of interest 'reasonably resolved' in golf course deal

ACCORDIA Golf Trust (AGT) has said its audit and risk committee had considered a potential conflict of interest in...

Dec 26, 2019 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global growth

[PARIS] US political clouds coupled with wider climate and digital transformations point to a tricky 2020 for the...

Dec 26, 2019 12:11 PM
Life & Culture

'More churros, less cops!': New York food vendors feel the heat

[NEW YORK] For two decades, Guadalupe Galicia has been waking up every day at 4.00am to make tamales and rice...

Dec 26, 2019 11:41 AM
Energy & Commodities

Putin says Russia has vessel to build Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline: paper

[MOSCOW] President Vladimir Putin said Russia has a "pipe-laying vessel" to complete the construction of the Nord...

Dec 26, 2019 11:07 AM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist to divest stake in Jubilee as part of strategic review; names new director 

CATALIST-listed Accrelist plans to divest a 17.5 per cent stake in Jubilee Industries Holdings for S$6.95 million...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly