You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets slip ahead of US-China tariff deadline

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 11:47 AM

doc70vhfcwcjfkrukzyjkv_doc70ndjdd8e89vslhj8ln.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Asian stocks edged down Thursday as investors fretted over US-China tariffs which are due to kick in within hours and threaten to trigger a trade war between the world's top two economies.

A public holiday in the US meant no lead from Wall Street for anxious traders to follow.

But with the US due to begin enforcing tariffs on more than US$34 billion in Chinese imports from Friday, and Beijing vowing to respond with its own tariffs immediately, fears are growing over the consequences for global trade.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said as the tariff deadline looms, "there has been a subtle but distinct shift in the number of voices who are now saying this could all end up in a big global mess with a huge hit to global growth".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Traders may have underestimated the resolve of the US administration to pursue President Donald Trump's protectionist agenda, he said.

Hong Kong shares were down 0.2 per cent, while Shanghai lost 0.1 per cent.

Tokyo slipped 0.2 per cent in morning trade, while Seoul and Taipei also posted losses.

Washington describes the tariffs as retribution for Beijing's theft of American technology and other unfair trade practices.

It has vowed to introduce even steeper US counter-measures, potentially covering another US$400 billion in Chinese goods, if Beijing retaliates.

China's finance ministry vowed this week that it "absolutely will not" fire the first shot, but had made preparations to take "necessary measures" against any US tariffs.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased off recent highs after Mr Trump fired a warning shot at Opec.

"The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help," Mr Trump tweeted, adding: "REDUCE PRICING NOW!"

Shares in HKICIM, the Hong Kong-listed subsidiary of HNA Group whose co-founder died after falling off a wall in France Tuesday, lost 2.1 per cent.

The sprawling Chinese conglomerate had been selling assets including its shares in the Hilton hotel empire to pay down its loans, amid a Beijing crackdown on debt-fuelled financing.

Traders are also watching for key data from the US including payroll figures and Federal Reserve meeting minutes later this week.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Former PM Najib arrested
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_hdb_050718_5.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices dip 0.3% in June from May: SRX

BP_SGprop_050718_1.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

Jul 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Mapletree Logistics Trust, Alliance Mineral Assets, GP Industries, Koyo International

Jul 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to acquire HNA's Singapore warehouses for S$778.3m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening