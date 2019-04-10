You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets turn lower as trade war fears resurface

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 11:27 AM

lwx_koreastock_100419_90.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian markets sank on Wednesday as the possibility of a US-EU trade war shifted into focus after Washington's tariffs threat, while traders are also spooked by Brexit uncertainty.

The warning from US President Donald Trump's administration that it would impose levies on more than US$11 billion of European imports jolted investors, who had been enjoying a positive run of late thanks to optimism over China-US trade talks.

The development - linked to EU subsidies to planemaker Airbus that Trump says hurt US giant Boeing - stoked concerns about the White House's hardline protectionist agenda that has taken aim at its biggest trading partners since the tycoon's election.

It also comes despite negotiators holding a series of meetings since last year ahead of proposed trade talks to resolve the dispute.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The primary market issues are that this could unwind much of the positivity around a comprehensive trade resolution as the US trade hawks continue to apply pressure on longtime allies," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Friend or foe, the latest headline suggests no country is exempt from the wrath of President Trump's trade agenda."

The move could dent a rally that has seen markets across the globe enjoy a blockbuster start to the year with most up at multi-month highs.

All three main Wall Street indexes ended lower Tuesday and the losses seeped through to Asia.

Hong Kong shed 0.6 per cent and Shanghai lost 0.8 per cent, while Tokyo was off 0.7 per cent at lunch.

Singapore eased 0.1 per cent, Seoul dipped 0.2 per cent and Taipei retreated 0.3 per cent while Wellington and Jakarta were also well down. Sydney was flat.

SUMMIT D-DAY 

Upheaval in world trade was among the major reasons the International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2019 global growth forecast, with Brexit adding to its worries.

Prime Minister Theresa May will on Wednesday hear at a showdown summit the EU's decision on her request for an extension to Britain's exit, which is due Friday, and to avoid an economically calamitous no-deal divorce.

While she has asked for a delay until the end of June, EU heads fear that will not be enough and Council President Donald Tusk has suggested up to a year to find a new way around the crisis.

Observers broadly expect a deal to eventually be made, though US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a "hard Brexit" remained possible, adding that authorities were preparing for such an eventuality.

The pound is coming under increasing pressure over the issue though it continues to hold its own for now.

Oil prices edged up as Russian President Vladimir Putin left open the possibility of extending a production cut agreed with Opec.

"We'll coordinate with Opec and take a decision depending on the market situation" when the producers meet in June, he said.

The commodity has enjoyed a bumper 2019 thanks to US-China optimism, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, a weaker dollar and the recent unrest in Libya.

AFP

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

Apr 10, 2019
Garage

ShopBack secures US$45m in funding round co-led by Rakuten

Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, SPH, BreadTalk, Keppel Infra Trust, Silkroad Nickel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening