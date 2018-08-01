You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Most markets up on hopes of China-US trade talks

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 11:44 AM

[HONG KONG] Most Asian markets rose Wednesday on hopes China and the US will resume talks to resolve a deepening trade war, while oil prices held losses after Donald Trump's offer for Iran talks.

Wall Street provided a positive lead, with upbeat earnings coming on top of a Bloomberg News report that Washington and Beijing were looking to discuss the tariffs row that has fuelled fears of an all-out trade war between the world's top two economies.

On Tuesday reports said the White House was considering hiking to 25 per cent its planned 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods that have been targeted.

Tariffs on US$16 billion of Chinese imports are due in coming weeks, following measures on US$34 billion worth of goods imposed in July, which prompted a response in kind by Beijing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The tariff issue is ongoing, I think it's a negotiating tactic," Nick Griffin, chief investment officer at Munro Partners, told Bloomberg Television.

"How much we take of this as real and affecting earnings is questionable at this stage. In terms of an actual earnings effect, it's not that big at the moment, it's mainly just sentiment and risk appetite and for that it's a moving feast."

In morning trade Hong Kong was up 0.4 per cent and Shanghai added 0.2 per cent while Tokyo went into the break 0.5 per cent higher.

Seoul gained 0.4 per cent, Taipei put on 0.2 per cent and Jakarta rallied 0.7 per cent, though Sydney dipped slightly and Singapore was flat.

Suppliers to Apple performed well after the US giant announced better-than-forecast profits. Foxconn climbed 1.3 per cent in Taipei, Japan Display rallied almost three percent in Tokyo and Seoul-listed LG Display was 1.7 per cent higher.

On currency markets the yen struggled to bounce back from Tuesday's drop after the Bank of Japan tweaked monetary policy but held off on any major tightening measures, while revising down inflation expectations.

Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at Oanda, said: "The BoJ announced minuscule adjustments. Traders view incredibly subtle shift towards policy normalisation as definitively dovish and topside (for the dollar) is now in play."

Oil prices extended the previous day's drop after Trump's offer for talks with Tehran Monday to resolve the nuclear row. Crude has risen in recent months on worries that supplies would be cut off by the US decision to pull out of a global accord with Iran over its atomic programme and reimpose sanctions.

Traders are also waiting for the release later in the day of a closely watched US crude inventories report seen as a barometer for supply and demand in the world's top oil consuming nation.

AFP

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

nz-great-310718.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern posts Q2 profit of S$237.6m, up 3%

Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 22%, CGS-CIMB downgrades stock

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening