Asia: Stocks drop, yen jumps on new Trump tariff threat

[SYDNEY] The yen jumped Asian stocks dropped alongside US equity futures on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on more Chinese goods. Gold and Treasuries climbed.

S&P 500 Index futures declined after Trump said he has directed the US Trade Representative to identify US$200 billion worth of China goods for additional tariffs. Japanese shares retreated and futures signaled losses for Hong Kong stocks as traders return from a holiday. The Australian dollar tumbled as commodity currencies weakened amid renewed concern over trade protectionism.

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent.

Japan's Topix index slid 0.3 per cent while Hang Seng futures were about 0.6 per cent lower.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent. The yen gained 0.4 per cent to 110.11 per US dollar.

The Aussie dollar tumbled 0.3 per cent to 74.03 US cents.

Investor concerns surrounding the implications of confrontation between China and the US returned just as the Federal Reserve this month signaled a faster pace of policy tightening and the European Central Bank said it will maintain its key rate until the second half of next year.

Mr Trump says he is taking action because China has raised tariffs on US exports and "has no intention of changing its unfair practices related to the acquisition of American intellectual property and technology."

Elsewhere, the pound steadied as UK Prime Minister Theresa May faces a Commons vote on Wednesday that could determine the outcome of the Brexit talks. Oil slipped as Opec is discussing a relatively modest production increase before its meeting in Vienna this week.

The euro held at US$1.1632 while the pound traded at US$1.3257 after slipping 0.3 per cent on Monday.

WTI oil slipped 0.4 per cent to US$65.60 a barrel after rising 1.2 per cent on Monday.

