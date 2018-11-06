You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia stocks edge higher at open, treasuries slip

Tue, Nov 06, 2018 - 9:35 AM

BP_ASIA_061118_20.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Asian stocks eked out modest gains at the open after a mixed US session ahead of midterm elections. US Treasury yields ticked higher and the US dollar was steady.

Equities climbed in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while Hong Kong and China futures also tipped gains. Earlier, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. underpinned an advance in the S&P 500 Index after the billionaire stock-picker revealed he'd been buying back his firm's own shares. Apple Inc. suppliers may come under pressure on a report the iPhone maker wouldn't boost some production - the stock slumped and Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. also sank, weighing on the Nasdaq indexes.

Politics loom large for traders as US congressional elections, seen as a referendum on the policies of US president Donald Trump, take place Tuesday. Democrats are expected to take control of the House of Representatives but fall short in the Senate. Investors generally like gridlock in a split decision because it means Democrats won't be able to roll back tax cuts or reinstate key parts of the Dodd-Frank financial regulations.

Elsewhere, oil extended its decline to a seventh day as the US defended the temporary waivers given to eight nations to keep buying Iranian crude after American sanctions against the OPEC producer snap back on Monday. The pound strengthened a third day in four on signs of further progress in Brexit negotiations. Markets in Singapore and Malaysia are closed for a holiday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening