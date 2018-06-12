You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks edge up as Trump-Kim summit gets underway

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 10:14 AM

BP_ASIA_120618_53.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] The US dollar jumped to a three-week high on Tuesday while Asian stocks edged up as a highly anticipated US-Korea summit got underway in Singapore, potentially paving the way to ending a nuclear stand-off on the Korean peninsula.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shook hands and smiled as they started the historic summit, just months after they traded insults and tensions spiralled in the region over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Mr Trump told Mr Kim "we will have a terrific relationship" amid handshakes, but there was some unease among investors about the outcome of the talks given the tense relations between the two nations.

The combatants of the 1950-53 Korean War are technically still at war, as the conflict, in which millions of people died, was concluded only with a truce.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Trading was volatile as MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan seesawed between positive and negative territory. It was last up 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei pared early gains to be up 0.6 per cent.

South Korean shares rose 0.2 per cent while Chinese shares pushed up slightly. Australian shares were a tad firmer.

The lead from Wall Street was mixed too, with the Dow barely changed, the S&P 500 up 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq adding 0.2 per cent.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Trump had said the meeting could "work out very nicely" as the countries try to narrow differences on how to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula.

Many analysts said the bar was pretty low for what will be deemed a successful summit, given the past failures in talks with North Korea.

"So today, we have the opportunity for a historic meeting, a possible end to the Korean war, and a possible move to denuclearise, and maybe even demilitarize the Korean peninsula,"said Robert Carnell, chief economist Asia-Pacific at ING.

"All of that's great, but how can you make money from it. Well, the short answer is you probably shouldn't even try," he added.

Mr Carnell said the impact from an end to the nuclear stand-off and a possible end of sanctions on North Korea is likely to be"marginal" on future trade and corporate earnings.

Instead a far bigger "existential global threat" was the ongoing tariff dispute after Mr Trump upset the Group of Seven's efforts to show a united front, choosing to back out of a previous joint communique.

The action drew criticism from Germany and France, and Mr Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "very dishonest and weak".

However, "markets are generally shrugging off the G-7 trainwreck," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank.

Instead, they are looking ahead to a busy week.

Tuesday's North Korea summit will be followed by policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise rates, and the European Central Bank as well as a Brexit bill vote in the British parliament.

The greenback was well bid on Tuesday morning, with the dollar index up 0.3 per cent against a basket of major currencies.

Against the safe haven yen, the dollar jumped to a three-week top of 110.49. It was last at 110.32.

Helping calm markets were comments from Italy's new coalition government that it had no intention of leaving the euro zone and planned to cut debt.

The euro stepped back from a three-week high of US$1.1840 to be last down 0.2 per cent at US$1.1757.

In commodities, US crude rose 3 cents to US$66.13 per barrel, while Brent inched up 1 cent to US$76.47.

Spot gold slipped 0.2 per cent to US$1,297.7 an ounce.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Singapore-North Korea trade can grow if UN sanctions are lifted, says PM
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_TrumpKim_120618_37.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim launch historic Singapore summit with a handshake

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Imperium Crown, Nippecraft

BP_ASIA_120618_34.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

Asia stocks open higher amid cautious optimism over Trump-Kim summit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening