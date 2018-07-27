You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks mixed ahead of US growth data

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 11:56 AM

BP_Asia_270718_93.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Asian stocks were mixed Friday as investors digested results from American tech titans and waited for the release of US data expected to show a surge in economic growth.

US markets were dragged down Thursday after Facebook warned of weaker growth, sending its shares falling nearly 20 per cent and wiping out some US$100 billion in market value.

But the stock market gloom was lifted slightly after Amazon delivered better-than-expected profits. The online colossus' net profit in the past quarter jumped 12-fold to US$2.5 billion on the back of gains made from its rapid global expansion.

"Earnings continue to have... (a) hold upon markets with the latest Amazon.com surprise looking to offset some of the pressure brought about by Facebook," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at trading group IG.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tokyo was up 0.2 per cent in morning trade, while Sydney rose 0.9 per cent after a deal between mining giant BHP and BP lifted the vital mining sector.

Shanghai retreated 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong lost 0.3 per cent, and Seoul was little changed.

With few trading cues in Asia, all eyes turned to the released of US data later Friday which is expected to show an exceptional surge in economic growth in the second quarter that President Donald Trump can use to trumpet the success of his economic agenda.

The unusual result, which economists say could be the strongest in four years, is partly thanks to Mr Trump's trade wars - but those same disputes threaten to drag growth lower in the coming months and years.

Current forecasts say the second-quarter GDP estimate could show growth was anywhere between four and five percent - the fastest pace since the third quarter of 2014.

There are special factors behind the growth spurt linked to the trade disputes, which include 25 per cent US tariffs on US$34 billion in Chinese goods - with more on the way - and steep tariffs on steel and aluminium, which provoked China and others to hit back with import duties on US goods.

Mr Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker made an attempt to resolve their festering trade dispute earlier this week, with the US leader pulling back a threat of tariffs on the auto sector after talks in Washington.

The plan sparked a rally in European equities on Thursday, with sharp rises in French and German carmakers.

Asian markets have reacted more cautiously to the EU-US agreement, with analysts noting that the big trade row affecting the region - with China - is still rumbling on.

"The reality is the main game remains China and there is no sign yet that the US is likely to back off," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

With many believing the EU had given ground to the US in their dispute, Mr Trump may take it as a sign "his belligerent approach is the right one", added Mr McKenna.

In currency markets, the euro remained under pressure after the European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at a regular meeting and said its planned exit from massive stimulus measures was on track.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

BP_Kay Woo_270718_5.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGprivate_270718_61.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2, 7.4% in H1; new curbs to hit in 2nd half year

BP_HDB_270718_73.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resales rise 33.3% in Q2; prices inch up 0.1%

BP_SGcbd_270718_66.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Office rentals rise by slower 1.6% in Q2, up 9.4% from year ago: URA

BP_noble_270718_58.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Hospitality Trust, TEE International, CDLHT, Noble, SIA, SPH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening