You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise after strong Wall Street moves

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 12:19 PM

nz_hangseng_060267.jpg
Stocks in Asia gained after data showed resilience in the US economy and investors speculated the fallout from the coronavirus could be contained. US equities earlier closed at an all-time high and Treasury yields held on to their advance.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Stocks in Asia gained after data showed resilience in the US economy and investors speculated the fallout from the coronavirus could be contained. US equities earlier closed at an all-time high and Treasury yields held on to their advance.

Shares advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney.

Hong Kong opened more than 1 per cent higher as equities in the Asia Pacific could be on course for a third day of gains. Chinese stocks were little changed.

Risk sentiment was lifted after a string of reports on possible vaccines for the virus, but the World Health Organization (WHO) later said there are no proven therapeutics. On the data front: US firms added more jobs than forecast in January and business activity firmed in the services sector. Crude oil remained higher amid prospects for Opec+ output cuts.

The WHO has pushed back against suggestions of imminent breakthroughs on vaccines or treatments as efforts to stop the virus spreading ramp up. Hong Kong is taking additional steps to quarantine all arrivals from mainland China and is shutting its cruise-ship terminal. Meantime, traders will be watching out for central bank decisions in India and the Philippines on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Stocks mixed amid ongoing virus concern

"Companies are going to continue to struggle in the short term" with disruptions and forgone business due to the virus, said Joe Zidle, chief investment strategist at Blackstone Group Inc.

But China's moves in recent days to reopen markets and inject stimulus "gave global investors a degree of confidence that the Chinese policy makers had at least taken the worst-case scenario off the table", added Mr Zidle. 

Meanwhile, the Senate acquitted US President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

 

Stocks

Japan's Topix index added 1.7 per cent as of 10.32am in Tokyo and South Korea's Kospi index gained 1.6 per cent.

Hang Seng Index rose 1.1 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent, while Australian stocks rose 0.7 per cent. 

Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.2 per cent. The underlying gauge climbed 1.1 per cent on Wednesday. MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.1 per cent.

Currencies

The yen was at 109.82 per US dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9786 per US dollar, while the euro bought US$1.0997.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries remained at 1.65 per cent, while Australia's 10-year yield gained five basis points to 1.09 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1.5 per cent to US$51.47 a barrel. Meanwhile, gold was steady at US$1,556.39 an ounce.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

GLOBAL startup generator and early-stage venture capital Antler now counts investment management firm Schroders,...

Feb 6, 2020 12:08 PM
Technology

Staff making iPhones in central China plant to be quarantined

[TAIPEI] Workers making iPhones at tech giant Foxconn's plant in central China will be quarantined for up to two...

Feb 6, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

US, Singapore support cross-border data transfer by financial services firms

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the US Treasury, in a joint statement on Thursday, supported the case...

Feb 6, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

Philippines central bank chief says better to cut rates soon

[MANILA] Philippine central bank governor Benjamin Diokno said it would be better to cut interest rates sooner...

Feb 6, 2020 11:39 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise over 1.5% after solid US data; virus fears linger

[SEOUL] South Korean shares climbed more than 1.5 per cent on Thursday, and were headed for a third straight session...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly