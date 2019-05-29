You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks sink after losses in US, Europe

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 11:49 AM

lwx_china stock_290519_57.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian stocks sank on Wednesday, tracking losses in Europe and on Wall Street as investors grew anxious about a possible economic slowdown and the absence of any progress in resolving the US-China trade war.

Economists say the trade dispute between the world's top two economic superpowers will have grim implications for consumers, who will have to bear the costs of punitive tit-for-tat tariffs.

Although an index of US consumer confidence on Tuesday registered an unexpectedly strong jump for May, it was not enough to allay investors' fears, as US stocks sank, sending major indices to their lowest levels in two months.

May is now expected to be Wall Street's first down month for the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Unless we see a trade deal, negative sentiment in the market will likely continue," Kyoko Amemiya, senior market advisor at SBI Securities, told AFP.

A report in Chinese state media that suggested Beijing would restrict exports of rare earths, using the minerals as leverage in the trade dispute, also fanned anxiety.

Rare earths are a key component in devices ranging from smartphones and cameras to televisions and any move to restrict their supply would have a devastating impact on manufacturers, with China producing more than 95 per cent of the commodities.

Tokyo sank 1.1 per cent, while Hong Kong and Shanghai fell 0.4 per cent. Seoul also plunged 1.4 per cent while Sydney slipped 0.8 per cent and Singapore edged down 0.3 per cent.

'DARK CLOUDS' 

The losses in Asia came on the back of a retreat in Europe, with investors expressing concern over a spat between the European Commission and Italy, where the far-right party of joint deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini topped European Parliament elections on Sunday.

An emboldened Salvini said Tuesday he expected Brussels to hit Rome with a 3-billion-euro (S$4.7-billion) fine over Italy's rising public debt, which was 132 per cent of the country's GDP in 2018 - way above the 60 per cent EU ceiling.

With Mr Salvini determined to push back against the EU's requirements on austerity, analysts said the future outlook for the bloc was precarious.

"Populism is here to stay and will make future integration and budgetary decisions difficult to be agreed upon," said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.

The European Commission is expected to start disciplinary steps against Italy on June 5 by opening an excessive deficit procedure that could hand Rome a fine of up to 0.2 per cent of the nation's GDP.

Fears over the US-China trade war also hit oil markets, where prices sank, coming after crude suffered its worst loss of the year last week.

"The dark clouds hanging over oil are unlikely to clear during today's session", said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"Oil will struggle to maintain any rally in the near-term today and may be vulnerable to a deeper pullback if the Asian stock market sell-off accelerates."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

lwx_sg_290519_25.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

4 in 5 Singapore firms fell prey to financial crimes over past year: Refinitiv poll

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw wages rise last year: MOM

lwx_office workers_290519_56.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Flexible work arrangements should be offered at the outset for greater diversity: Hays

BP_PRINT4_290519_7.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening