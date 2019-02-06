You are here

Asian markets closed for holiday on Wednesday

Wed, Feb 06, 2019 - 9:44 AM

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

AFP

sentifi.com

