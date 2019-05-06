You are here

Asian markets plunge on tariff fears

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 1:02 PM
REGIONAL markets plunged on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods if a deal is not reached by Friday.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, told The Business Times that while some of these threats have turned out to be empty in the past, Mr Trump has not made a threat like this recently.

"I think he's trying to push China to go back to its original stand," said Mr Halley. "They seem to be playing hardball with China, and showing that they are prepared to go further on the tariff front if China won't play the game."

Andrew Tilton, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, said on Bloomberg Television that market participants had put trade aside of late.

"Market pricing assumed there would be some kind of a deal, and no further escalation in tariffs. And meanwhile the growth outlook was actually improving," Mr Tilton said.

"This raises the spectre of a significant hit to growth should these tariffs escalate and should the uncertainty associated with that weigh on investment going forward."

A marked escalation in the trade war would have deep ramifications for Asia, Mr Halley added.

"The fates of most economies in South-east Asia are intrinsically twined with China. For example, China buys a lot of commodity exports from Indonesia and Malaysia. We could see emerging markets move quite a lot lower on this."

"We may see central banks looking to loosen policy faster than expected if economic growth slows significantly because of the escalation."

Key indices in Asia closed the morning session lower. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 5.19 per cent at 2,918.65, and the Shenzhen Composite Index lost 5.22 per cent to 1,540.71.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 3.3 per cent to 29,088.41, while Singapore's Straits Times Index plunged 3.57 per cent to 3,271.07.

In Australia, the ASX 200 was down 1  per cent to 6,273.6 at 12.04pm. Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index edged down 0.7 per cent to 1,626.60.

Markets in Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for public holidays.

The Chinese offshore yuan weakened to 6.8217 per dollar before paring losses to 6.7986 at 12.40pm. The onshore yuan fell to 6.7980 per dollar before recovering to 6.7830.

Prices of gold, the traditional safe-haven investment when markets experience turmoil, rose 1.2 per cent to a high of US$1,285.68 per ounce, then retreated slightly to US$1,283.16 as at 12.40pm.

