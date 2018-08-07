You are here

Home > Stocks

Asian stocks drift, US dollar steady

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 1:42 PM

BP_Asia_070818_71.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Asian stocks drifted Tuesday as risk appetite remained subdued and the earnings season continued. The yen edged higher, while the US dollar and Treasuries were little changed.

Equity benchmarks ticked higher in Japan and Korea with Australian shares posting declines with trading volumes below their 30-day averages. Hong Kong and Chinese stocks outperformed as investors deemed the nation's equities cheap after the recent sell-off. A Reuters report that the Bank of Japan had considered raising interest rates this year helped the yen gain.

Earlier, the S&P 500 Index closed at its highest since January as Berkshire Hathaway Inc bolstered financial shares and higher oil prices boosted energy producers. The yield on 10-year Treasuries held below 3 per cent and the Cboe Volatility Index fell to its lowest since Jan 26.

Investors largely shrugged off early concern sparked by China's signal it won't flinch in a trade war, adding to heightened rhetoric from US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns continue to lurk in the background with confusion about the status of negotiations intended to lead to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and the Trump administration moving to restore some US sanctions on Iran.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Elsewhere, the pound was little changed after weakening to an 11-month low on Brexit angst. Turkey's lira advanced after sinking to a record low as heightened concern over a diplomatic spat with the US overshadowed the central bank's attempt to support the currency.

US crude traded around US$69 a barrel after Saudi Arabian production cuts heightened concerns about tightening worldwide supplies.

KEY EVENTS COMING UP THIS WEEK:

Earnings season includes results from: Japan Post Bank, Disney, 21st Century Fox, Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile, Glencore and Adidas.

Tuesday brings the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting that is forecast to produce no change in either the record-low cash rate or the long-term guidance.

The Bank of Japan releases a summary of opinions Wednesday from its July 30-31 meeting, at which it tweaked elements of its stimulus policy to make it more sustainable.

Samsung Electronics unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone.

US consumer prices probably rose in July, consistent with a pickup in inflation that's projected to keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest-rate increases, economists forecast before Friday's release.

STOCKS

Topix index rose 0.4 per cent as of the break in Tokyo. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.3 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.9 per cent. Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent Monday.

CURRENCIES

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 111.34 per US dollar after declining 0.2 per cent.

The offshore Chinese yuan traded at 6.8638 per US dollar.

The euro was at US$1.1558 after reaching the weakest in almost 13 months on its fifth straight decline.

The British pound traded at US$1.2942, near the weakest in about 11 months.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed around the highest in more than two weeks.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.94 per cent.

Australia's 10-year bond yield fell five basis points to 2.67 per cent.

The yield on 10-year Japanese bonds was at 0.11 per cent.

COMMODITIES

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1 per cent to US$69.09 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,209.90 an ounce.

BLOOMBERG 

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 OCBC's profit climbs 16% for Q2 to S$1.21b, beating estimates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

BP_pound_070818_44.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Pound frail on Brexit fears, US dollar steady

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening