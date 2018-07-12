You are here

Home > Stocks

Aussie shares gain as banks offset trade war fears; NZ slips

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 10:29 AM

file6yqwa0ulcpw1whf6kvd.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australia's main stock index bounced back on Thursday, led by gains in bank and healthcare shares, but miners and oil producers fell on fears that a rapidly escalating US-China trade dispute will slow global demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7 per cent or 42.90 points to 6,258.50 by 0200 GMT.

The benchmark had dipped 0.8 per cent on Wednesday, after Washington's threat to impose tariffs on a further US$200 billion of Chinese imports rang alarm bells across financial markets.

China has accused the United States of bullying and warned it could hit back, although it was unclear how it would retaliate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The news of extra tariffs dominated the global markets... and clearly our markets priced it in," said James McGlew, Executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

Banks led the recovery in local stocks on Thursday, with the financial index jumping 0.8 per cent.

Australia's banking watchdog on Wednesday said its intense crackdown on risky mortgage lending was largely complete, as higher lending rates were also helping cool the country's housing market.

"The APRA comments put a bit of momentum back into a sector that's been well and truly beaten up through the process of the Royal Commission here," said McGlew.

Top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia climbed 0.9 per cent, while Westpac Banking Corp rose 1 per cent, its biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly three-weeks.

Health care stocks also advanced, propping up the benchmark.

CSL Ltd, the country's fifth largest firm by market value, firmed 1.7 per cent, while hearing aid maker Cochlear Ltd strengthened 2.3 per cent to a more than one-week high.

However, a slump in oil and commodities prices drove down energy and materials stock, capping the benchmark's rise.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil had its biggest one-day drop in two years on Wednesday, putting pressure on oil-focused firms.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd dipped 1.5 per cent, while Oil Search Ltd fell as much as 4 per cent to a more than two-week low.

A plunge in base metal prices on Wednesday, lead by a three per cent drop in London copper pushed materials stock, especially miners lower.

Index heavyweight BHP Ltd slipped 0.8 per cent, while its spin off South32 Ltd slid 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, New Zealand shares edged lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipping 0.1 per cent or 4.78 points to 8,996.61.

Health care stocks underpinned the bearish trend, with Ryman Healthcare Ltd and EBOS Group Ltd dipping 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Elsewhere, A2 Milk Company Ltd reversed from losses earlier in the session to rise 0.3 per cent.

The dairy product maker said annual revenue grew nearly 70 per cent to around NZ$922 million (S$849.1 million) and flagged higher costs going forward to ramp up its China business to compete in the dairy-hungry market.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Transport

COE supply expands for August to October; lower premiums expected

colin-coe-12.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening