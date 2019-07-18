You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Energy, miners pull down shares

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 3:46 PM

doc769sjjcxfvqftdt46kp_doc6uc0xtup2kj16swpull2.jpg
Energy and commodity-related firms led losses on the Australian benchmark share index on Thursday, while renewed concerns over US-China trade relations kept investor risk appetite in check.
Bloomberg

[SYDNEY] Energy and commodity-related firms led losses on the Australian benchmark share index on Thursday, while renewed concerns over US-China trade relations kept investor risk appetite in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.4 per cent lower at 6,649.10. The benchmark rose 0.5 per cent on Wednesday.

Oil prices steadied after initially extending the previous day's decline when data showed US stockpiles of products such as gasoline had risen sharply last week.

The energy sub-index plummeted 2.3 per cent, with its biggest player Woodside Petroleum falling to a six-week low after reporting a 32 per cent decline in second-quarter revenue, missing analyst forecasts by a big margin.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australian mining shares slid as iron ore futures in China retreated from record levels after a rally in the steel-making ingredient took it to its highest since 2013. 

Shares of global miner Rio Tinto were off 0.8 per cent, while those of its larger rival BHP Group fell 1.5 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed up 0.8 per cent at 10,741.09.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_180733.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

STI stocks expected to hand out 7.9% more in dividends for 2019

nz_ NODX_180725.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Tokyo-Seoul dispute will add to S'pore exporters' woes

nz_ SGX_180726.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

The future's bright for SGX's rubber derivatives

Most Read

1 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
2 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
3 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
4 Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b
5 Hyflux says S$535m rescue deal is Utico's valuation; deal still on the table

Must Read

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares jump 7.9% on heavy volume, sparking SGX query

yves bouvier.jpg
Jul 18, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore 'Fort Knox' said to be up for sale as Swiss owner fights Russian tycoon

Jul 18, 2019
Garage

Ho Chi Minh City joins Singapore's network of innovation hubs

Jul 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China's top LPG buyer considering Singapore IPO for trading unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly