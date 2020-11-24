You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares at near nine-month peak as vaccine news spurs recovery hopes

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:45 AM

rk_Australianstocks_241120.jpg
Australian shares on Tuesday touched their highest level in almost nine months, with energy stocks leading the pack, as positive developments surrounding a potential Covid-19 vaccine fanned optimism about a speedy global economic revival.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares on Tuesday touched their highest level in almost nine months, with energy stocks leading the pack, as positive developments surrounding a potential Covid-19 vaccine fanned optimism about a speedy global economic revival.

AstraZeneca said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine could be up to 90 per cent effective, and cheaper and easier to distribute than rivals, sparking hopes that the fight against the pandemic and its crippling economic fallout may soon be at an end.

Risk appetite was also supported by data that showed US business activity expanded at the fastest rate in more than five years in November.

Back home, Australia's Victoria state, the hotbed of the country's second virus wave, reported zero active cases of coronavirus for the first time in more than eight months, putting it on track to effectively eliminate the virus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.1 per cent to 6,631.6 by 0003 GMT, the highest since Feb 28.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Energy stocks hit their highest in more than five months as oil prices climbed on vaccine optimism. Woodside Petroleum added 3.5 per cent and Santos tacked on 3.7 per cent to lead gains in the sub-index.

Heavyweight financials rose to an 8-1/2-month peak, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group leading the charge.

The gold sub-index shed 5.8 per cent to hit its lowest in more than six months and was the only major sub-index in the red, after the bullion tumbled to its weakest in four months on better-than-expected US business activity data.

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources were the biggest losers, giving up 4.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.5 per cent to reach 12,559.21, on course for a second straight session of gains.

Local shares of Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group jumped 2.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 09:55 AM
Garage

Tencent invests another US$150m in waterdrop for expansion

[HONG KONG] Tencent Holdings is investing about US$150 million in Waterdrop to bankroll the Chinese startup's...

Nov 24, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday; STI up 0.7%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Tuesday morning, mirroring regional markets and tracking overnight gains on Wall...

Nov 24, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday morning with more gains as traders welcomed news Donald Trump had...

Nov 24, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK considers whether to remove British judges from Hong Kong court

[LONDON] Britain is considering pulling its judges out of Hong Kong's highest court, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab...

Nov 24, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.33...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Booking platforms' commission fees for SingapoRediscovers Vouchers prompt STB warning

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Hyflux JMs seek parties keen to take part in firm's revamp

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for