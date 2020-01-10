Australia: Shares at record high as Middle East tensions fade, Sino-US trade deal nears

[BENGALURU] Australian shares soared to record highs on Friday in a relief rally as easing tensions in the Middle East and hopes of Washington and Beijing signing a Phase 1 trade deal next week boosted risk appetite.

Washington and Tehran backed off from further conflict after a spike in tensions following the US killing of a top Iranian general, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is set to sign a Phase 1 deal in Washington next week.

Tracking US stocks, which hit record highs on Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index added as much as 0.8 per cent to touch an all-time peak of 6,926.7.

As of 0100 GMT, the index was up 0.6 per cent, poised to log a weekly gain of 2.7 per cent and its best performance since Feb 2019.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Low global interest rates are the main reason why markets have had enough confidence to rise despite risks of potential flare-ups in geopolitical tensions, said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Money from the rate cuts was now flowing into high-yielding stocks, allowing investors to overcome fears over a devastating season of bushfires in Australia, escalations with Iran and even the ongoing Sino-US trade tussle, he said.

Financial stocks were the biggest drivers of gains, with the "Big Four" lenders rising between 0.7 per cent and 1.1 per cent. Among them, top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia gained the most.

Insurance Australia Group, insurer Suncorp Group and QBE Insurance Group also posted robust gains, despite flagging a surge in bushfire-related claims in recent weeks.

Healthcare stocks also advanced, with the index's fourth-largest stock CSL adding 1.4 per cent to boost the benchmark. Hearing aid maker Cochlear gained 1.6 per cent, while US-based Resmed Inc tacked on 1.2 per cent.

Further supporting gains were miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto, the two biggest stocks in the index, which climbed 1.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Putting a leash on gains was the gold index that dropped 2.4 per cent. Despite strong gains and soaring bullion prices across the week, the sub-index is set for a weekly drop of 0.9 per cent and to snap third straight weekly gain.

The worst performer in the broader index, Evolution Mining tumbled 6.6 per cent after the miner forecast gold production for fiscal 2020 at the bottom of its outlook range, following shallower levels of ore at its Mt Carlton operations.

In nearby New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent or 25.16 points to 11,582.14.

The country's flag carrier Air New Zealand added 1.9 per cent, while dairy giant a2 Milk rose 1 per cent.

REUTERS