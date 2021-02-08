 Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Australia: Shares climb on improving US stimulus hopes, no new local virus cases

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 9:59 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Monday, with strengthening global risk sentiment as US President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 package looked more certain of being pushed through, while investors also cheered an improving local coronavirus situation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.6 per cent to 6,882.30 by 0111 GMT, with gains across the board. The benchmark closed 1.1 per cent higher on Friday.

US lawmakers on Friday approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Mr Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi predicted the final Covid-19 relief legislation could pass Congress before March 15, when special unemployment benefits that were added during the pandemic expire.

Australia logging zero new coronavirus cases for three consecutive days over the weekend also lifted sentiment, with no cases being reported in New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

The Australian mining index was the best performer, gaining as much as 1.8%, boosted by higher iron ore prices.

BHP Group rose nearly 2 per cent, while Rio Tinto advanced 2.3 per cent to mark its best day since Jan 27.

Tech stocks strengthened 1.8 per cent to hit a record high, helped by Afterpay's over 3 per cent gain and Xero's 2.7 per cent rise.

The communication service sub-index gained as much as 1.6 per cent to mark its highest level in almost a year, buoyed by sharp gains in fibre network owner Vocus Group.

Sydney-based Vocus surged as much as 19.2% to its highest since November 2016, after getting an indicative proposal from Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings to acquire the firm for A$3.42 billion (S$3.5 billion). Despite a rise in oil prices, energy stocks gained marginally.

Woodside Petroleum gained as much as 0.8 per cent, while Santos advanced 1.9 per cent.

New Zealand stock market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

REUTERS

