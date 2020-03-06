You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares close at near 11-month low on virus impact fears; NZ falls

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 2:56 PM

AB_asx_060320.jpg
Australian shares closed at a near 11-month low on Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street and across broader Asian peers as fears of a global economic fallout due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic continued.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed at a near 11-month low on Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street and across broader Asian peers as fears of a global economic fallout due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus epidemic continued.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 2.8 per cent to finish at 6,216.20, its lowest close since April 11, 2019. The index also marked its second straight weekly loss, falling 3.5 per cent over the week.

Among broader Asian peers, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.1 per cent, while overnight, all the three major US indices declined up to 3.6 per cent.

The escalating virus epidemic has stoked concerns of global economic impact, with the S&P Global Ratings forecasting Australian growth to slow sharply to 1.2 per cent in 2020. The agency also expects the epidemic to knock US$211 billion off the combined economies of Asia-Pacific.

Three more people died from the virus in France, taking the total to seven, while Britain logged its first death from the pathogen. Australia recorded its second death on Thursday, with 60 cases reported so far.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares mark best day in 2 months on Wall Street lead; NZ up

"Australia's most-disrupted sectors employ a large share of workers which will weaken both the labor market and consumer confidence," Shaun Roache, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings said.

The heavyweight financials sub-index incurred heavy losses, ending 4.2 per cent lower in its worst session since June 2016. The sub-index recorded its second straight weekly loss, declining 8.6 per cent.

All the Big Four lenders ended in the red, with top two banks, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp losing 3.7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

CBA shares declined for a 10th straight session, and clocked their worst weekly fall in over 11 years.

The mining sector ended 2.4 per cent lower, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto shedding 3.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Energy shares ended at their lowest close since August 2017, and recorded their eighth straight weekly loss.

Bluechip firms Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd fell 3.4 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

Tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, the local technology sub-index slipped 4.2 per cent. The sub-index fell 3.7 per cent over the week, its fourth weekly loss.

Gold stocks posted their biggest weekly gain in nearly eight months as bullion prices were on track for their best weekly gain since 2016.

Heavyweights Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advanced 1.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 1.9 per cent to finish at 11,425.90.

NZ-listed Westpac Banking Corp and electricity generator Meridian Energy declined 4.2 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 02:47 PM
Technology

Facebook, Google ask San Francisco staff to work from home amid Covid-19

[BENGALURU] Social media giant Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday recommended their San Francisco...

Mar 6, 2020 02:45 PM
SME

Over 300 mall tenants call for more rental rebates, fairer tenancy agreements

MORE than 300 mall tenants in Singapore have united to press for additional rental help from landlords as pressures...

Mar 6, 2020 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index ends down 2.7% on virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down 2.72 per cent lower on Friday as worries over the spread of the...

Mar 6, 2020 02:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Philippines flags 'suspicious' 14b pesos of online casino money

[MANILA] The Philippines' Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) said it has flagged as "suspicious" about 14 billion...

Mar 6, 2020 02:08 PM
Real Estate

Yarwood Ave GCB up for sale with S$20.8m guide price

A GOOD class bungalow (GCB) in District 21 has been put on the market in an owner’s sale, at a guide price of S$20.8...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.