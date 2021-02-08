 Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on hopes for further US stimulus

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 1:59 PM

af_asx_080221.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Monday on rising hopes of a broader economic recovery after US lawmakers approved a budget outline for President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package, with heavyweight miners also benefitting from surging iron ore prices.

The approval will allow lawmakers to muscle Mr Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

Comments by the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen further lifted sentiment, after she predicted that the United States would hit full employment next year if Congress could pass its support package.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.6 per cent to 6,880.7 at the close of trade.

Higher iron ore prices helped miners outperform all other sectors on the benchmark, as a positive demand outlook for the steelmaking ingredient in the world's top steel producer China buoyed prices.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The subindex rose 2.1 per cent, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto gaining 2.4 per cent and 3.4 per cent, respectively.

Tech stocks advanced 0.8 per cent, with buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay rising 1.4 per cent, and property advertisement website REA Group up 3.2 per cent.

Energy stocks were also higher, helped by a rise in oil prices as supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures helped.

Oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos Ltd were up 0.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, fibre and network solutions provider Vocus Group was among the top gainers on the benchmark index after it said Macquarie's funds had lodged an offer to acquire the company for A$3.42 billion (S$3.50 billion).

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 1,007 while 825 declined.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent, helped by gains among financial and utility stocks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 8, 2021 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on stimulus hopes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street on expectations for a US stimulus...

Feb 8, 2021 02:12 PM
Government & Economy

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

[SINGAPORE] The Covid-19 pandemic hit Singapore households hard last year, with overall median household income from...

Feb 8, 2021 01:34 PM
Government & Economy

110,000 local hires supported by Jobs Growth Incentive in October: Josephine Teo

THE cumulative number of local hires supported by the Jobs Growth Incentive (JGI) rose to 110,000 in October, the...

Feb 8, 2021 01:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

Brent approaches US$60/barrel as supply cuts, stimulus hopes lift prices

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent futures nearing US$60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key...

Feb 8, 2021 01:22 PM
SME

Accounting firms, professionals to get S$8m lifeline to cope with Covid-19 impact

[SINGAPORE] Accounting firms and professionals here will soon be able to tap an S$8 million support package to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Australia urges calm over AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after South Africa suspends use

China aluminium sector must shut inefficient coal power to meet climate goals: report

Gold eases on higher Treasury yields, rebounding dollar

Singtel launches zero-rated gaming bundles for 'League of Legends: Wild Rift'

Govt 'will try our best' to support all local firms that want to upgrade: Chan Chun Sing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for