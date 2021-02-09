 Australia: Shares dip as earnings trickle in; New Zealand down, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares dip as earnings trickle in; New Zealand down

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 9:32 AM

rk_asx_090221.jpg
Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as market participants treaded cautiously in anticipation of the incoming domestic earnings season, despite Macquarie Group and James Hardie both reporting strong quarterly numbers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Tuesday, as market participants treaded cautiously in anticipation of the incoming domestic earnings season, despite Macquarie Group and James Hardie both reporting strong quarterly numbers.

Shares in Macquarie Group jumped nearly 8 per cent after the country's largest investment bank and asset manager posted a sharp rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday.

Similarly, James Hardie, the world's biggest fibre cement maker, advanced over 7 per cent to hit a record high after posting a huge rise in quarterly profit.

However, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged 0.4 per cent lower to 6,853.00 by 0028 GMT, following a 0.6 per cent gain on Monday, with investors ignoring even Wall Street's record high overnight.

"The expectation is that we will still see devastation in some sectors (hospitality, travel, etc). The winners will be few and the losers may well grow in number," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking, said of Australia's earnings season.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It will be too hard for some companies to window dress some very poor numbers after this length of time."

Macquarie Group's gains were not enough to lift the financial index out of the negative territory. The heavyweight sector slipped as much as 0.4 per cent, with the "Big Four" banks trading lower.

The country's largest lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is set to report half-yearly results on Wednesday.

Healthcare stocks slid to a one-week low, with industry major CSL shedding about 1 per cent and Mesoblast losing over 3 per cent.

In a bright spot, energy stocks gained as much as 1.3 per cent on the back of improving oil prices.

Woodside Petroleum gained 1.4 per cent while Santos strengthened 2.8 per cent to each hit a high of over two weeks.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4 per cent to 13,007.29.

Top losers were Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Serko, each sliding over 2 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 09:47 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher for sixth straight session; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Tuesday for the sixth day running after Wall Street hit fresh records on Monday on...

Feb 9, 2021 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares kick off with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday on the front foot, extending their recent rally, following another record...

Feb 9, 2021 09:34 AM
Stocks

SoftBank shares breach 10,000 yen, hits two-decade high, on record Vision Fund profit

[TOKYO] Japan's SoftBank Group Corp shares climbed above 10,000 yen apiece on Tuesday, hitting two-decade highs, a...

Feb 9, 2021 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.51 ...

Feb 9, 2021 09:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK consumer spending plunges as new lockdown bites: Barclaycard

[LONDON] Spending by British consumers plunged in January at the fastest rate in seven months as the country went...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Tuesday

First sitting US congressman dies after Covid diagnosis

UK coronavirus variant rapidly spreading in US, study shows

Razer co-founder and director Lim Kaling pulls out of Myanmar joint venture

Facebook ramps up effort to curb vaccine hoaxes

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for