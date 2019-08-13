You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares dip as healthcare stocks weigh but miners cap losses

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 11:24 AM

nz_ASX_130819.jpg
Australian shares edged lower on Tuesday as losses among heavyweight healthcare stocks outweighed gains in the mining sector.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares edged lower on Tuesday as losses among heavyweight healthcare stocks outweighed gains in the mining sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was trading at 6,576.1 by 0215 GMT, down 0.2 per cent, following a negative lead from the United States. The index had gained 0.1 per cent on Monday.

US stocks dropped in a broad sell-off overnight as tensions, including the Sino-US trade war and Argentina's peso crash, spooked equity investors and sent them to the relative safety of gold or bonds.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Australia, said there was a big lift in trading volumes after several Asian markets were closed for holidays on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The surge in volume suggests we are seeing dip buyers moving into the market," Mr McCarthy said.

Heavyweight biotechnology company CSL fell 2 per cent. Elsewhere in the sector, Cochlear dropped 3 per cent and Mayne Pharma Group fell 3.1 per cent.

Iron ore miners, which have come under pressure from falling prices, bounced back from losses in the previous session with Fortescue Metals Group leading the gains.

Fortescue rose as much as 4 per cent, while top miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto each added 0.2 per cent.

Mr McCarthy said the gains in the sector appeared to be due to support from day traders, adding he wasn't "seeing much evidence that this is investment related".

On Monday, upbeat corporate earnings helped the index eke out a fourth straight session of gains, but some investors seem to be unwinding those positions on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Ansell and JB Hi-Fi all fell a day after reporting results.

Fund manager Challenger jumped 11.2 per cent as it maintained its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast and reported flat full-year profit.

Elsewhere, Westpac Banking Corp outperformed its peers, rising 0.4 per cent, after an Australian court dismissed a case by the corporate regulator against the bank. The regulator had claimed the country's second-largest lender used inappropriate standards to approve thousands of mortgages.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 per cent, or 30.36 points to 10,842.38.

Auckland International Airport fell 1.6 per cent while Chorus dropped 2 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting despite GDP outlook downgrade

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly