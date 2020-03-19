You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as virus fears eclipse support packages; NZ down

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 3:23 PM

AB_asx_190320.jpg
Australian shares closed 3 per cent lower at a more than four-year low on Thursday, as an emergency stimulus package by the country's central bank failed to ease worries about the coronavirus' economic blow.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed 3 per cent lower at a more than four-year low on Thursday, as an emergency stimulus package by the country's central bank failed to ease worries about the coronavirus' economic blow.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate to a record low of 0.25 per cent, as widely expected, and launched quantitative easing for the first time.

But with most of the sectors ending in negative territory, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index declined 3.4 per cent to 4,782.90 at the close of trade. It has lost nearly 26 per cent of its value this month.

"Until the spread of the coronavirus starts to plateau and there are any signs of improvement, or a vaccine... we're going to see this period of volatility we have been experiencing, regardless of all this action from the central bank," said Stephen Daghlian, market analyst at CommSec.

The financial sector closed down 7 per cent at its lowest level since June 2012 and was the biggest drag on the benchmark. Three of the "Big Four" banks settled around 8 per cent weaker, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia ended 4.7 per cent lower, as the rate cut piled pressure on their margins.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares drop more than 6% as virus sparks recession fears

Australia, which has recorded more than 500 coronavirus infections and six deaths, on Wednesday declared a "human biosecurity emergency" in the country, and warned that the coronavirus crisis could last at least six months.

"Draconian restrictions put in place will result in economic activity slowing and the unemployment rate rising sharply in the coming months," Capital Economics analysts said in a note.

Energy stocks tumbled about 7 per cent to their lowest since February 2004. Sector heavyweight Santos dropped 12.4 per cent, while Woodside Petroleum tumbled to a near 16-year low.

A selloff in travel stocks, meanwhile, showed no signs of slowing down. Qantas Airways plummeted 15.4 per cent after it said it would halt international flights for the time being, while Flight Centre Travel Group sank 33 per cent to over 10-year lows.

In a bright spot, the healthcare index closed 2.6 per cent higher, buoyed by heavyweight drugmaker CSL, which gained nearly 5 per cent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 3.6 per cent to finish the session at 9,114.53, as the total coronavirus cases in the country rose to 28 and data showed that the economy slowed in the last quarter of 2019.

Tourism Holding dove 31 per cent to its lowest since January 2014, while Kathmandu Holdings closed at a record low.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

Foreign visitors to Japan plunge 58% in Feb on coronavirus

[TOKYO] The number of foreign visitors to Japan plunged 58 per cent in February from a year earlier, government data...

Mar 19, 2020 03:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq to revoke freight rebate for April crude shipments to Europe, Americas: document

[NEW DELHI] Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) has informed its customers it is unable to compensate for a big jump...

Mar 19, 2020 03:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove Q2 net profit up 9.3%, sees solid quarters ahead amid virus pandemic

MALAYSIA-BASED Top Glove Corporation on Thursday posted a 9.3 per cent rise in net profit to RM115.7 million (S$38...

Mar 19, 2020 03:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore on track to transition from benchmark behind S$3.5t SGD derivatives market

SINGAPORE is aiming to build active derivatives trading off a transition benchmark rate - known as the Singapore...

Mar 19, 2020 02:58 PM
Government & Economy

Australia, New Zealand to close borders to non-residents

[CANBERRA] Australia and New Zealand are both closing their borders to non-residents as they step up their response...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.