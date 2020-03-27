You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares drop, but set for best weekly gain since 2011; New Zealand higher

Fri, Mar 27, 2020 - 10:54 AM

AB_asx_270320.jpg
Australian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits amid rising coronavirus cases at home, but the index was set for its best weekly gain since 2011 as policymakers launched a raft of stimulus efforts to buttress the global economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits amid rising coronavirus cases at home, but the index was set for its best weekly gain since 2011 as policymakers launched a raft of stimulus efforts to buttress the global economy.

Federal and state leaders of the country are slated to meet later in the day, as a sharp rise in infections boosted expectations the largest states could enforce a wide-ranging lockdown to contain the pandemic.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.6 per cent, or 81.70 points, at 5,031.6 by 0152 GMT, having risen 2.3 per cent on Thursday.

The index had gained as much as 2.4 per cent in early trade, in line with global peers, as a spike in US unemployment filings raised bets of further bets of even more stimulus.

"The global guys are the buyers boosting markets on the open ... then local guys are selling to lock in profit," said Mathan Somasundaram, a market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

SEE ALSO

Australia, New Zealand: Shares set for third day of gains ahead of US stimulus vote

Still, the benchmark has gained 5.3 per cent so far this week, as the Reserve Bank of Australia made a historic foray into quantitative easing and the United States looked all but certain to pass a US$2 trillion stimulus package.

"Are we past the worst? Economically we are just getting started, clearly, but equity markets dance to a different beat and it is true that the most vigorous forced selling appears to be over now the Fed has brought out the bazookas," ANZ Research said in a note.

On Friday, the selling was concentrated in mining stocks and financials, with BHP Group dropping 2.7 per cent and the "Big Four" banks sliding between 1.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

Even supermarket chains, one of the bright spots during the past few weeks due to the pandemic-fuelled buying frenzy, were not spared. Woolworths Group and Coles Group skipped 2.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively.

The energy sector dropped more than 2 per cent, pulled down by losses in the country's top oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum, which fell up to 2.6 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Woodside said it would defer investment decisions on a number of its major projects, and slashes total forecast spending in 2020.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.6 per cent, or 154.3 points, to 9,786.7, and was set for its best weekly gain on record.

Oceania Healthcare, the top percentage gainer in the index, jumped 15.5 per cent, while Vista Group added 12.9 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 27, 2020 10:52 AM
Transport

Middle East airlines must tap handouts to survive virus crisis

[DUBAI] As coronavirus grounds airlines, plunging the industry into unprecedented crisis, Middle East carriers that...

Mar 27, 2020 10:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines shares fall after S$8.8b cash call unveiled

SINGAPORE Airlines' (SIA) stock price saw some volatility on Friday morning, shortly after the flag carrier...

Mar 27, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

China's industrial firms post steepest fall in profits in a decade

[BEIJING] Profits at China's industrial firms slumped in the first two months of the year to their lowest in at...

Mar 27, 2020 10:21 AM
Consumer

In the US, restaurants on the edge of failure over virus crisis

[WASHINGTON] It was supposed to be a happy time for Will, a musician in the Washington area. He was planning a...

Mar 27, 2020 10:13 AM
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare auditor issues qualified opinion

THE external auditor for IHH Healthcare has issued a qualified opinion, as ongoing probes relating to the Fortis...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.