Australia: Shares ease as latest Covid-19 cluster dampens vaccine euphoria

Australian shares slipped on Thursday, as a fresh cluster of Covid-19 cases sparked a lockdown in the state of South Australia while numbers in the United States also soared, denting recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results.

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped on Thursday, as a fresh cluster of Covid-19 cases sparked a lockdown in the state of South Australia while numbers in the United States also soared, denting recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 per cent to 6,512.70 by around 0026 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Most businesses in South Australia will close except for some food outlets, and people will be largely confined to their homes, as the state tries to avoid a more severe breakout like the one that all but shuttered neighbouring Victoria for more than 100 days.

"The outbreak of Covid-19 in South Australia has unsurprisingly generated considerable concern given it happened so quickly and after a number of months without any locally acquired transmission," analysts at ANZ wrote.

"Google searches for 'Covid testing' in South Australia have surged. The per capita level of searching is exceeding that of Victoria during its peak," the analysts said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

US drugmaker Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine was 95 per cent effective and that it would apply for emergency US authorisation within days, but that did little to support markets.

Energy stocks fell, with sector heavyweight Woodside Petroleum losing as much as 1 per cent while Santos shed 1.2 per cent.

Top insurer QBE Insurance Group fell 5.6 per cent while Suncorp Group shed 4.7 per cent after a New South Wales court ruled against insurers in a business interruption test case on the pandemic's impact heard last month.

Shares of the country's second-largest insurer Insurance Australia Group were on a trading halt pending an announcement in response to the case.

Bucking the trend, Bluescope Steel was the top ASX 200 gainer with a 6.2 per cent rise after the steelmaker raised earnings outlook and forecast a recovery in demand from key markets.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 per cent, with dairy company a2 Milk Company down most with a 2.5 per cent loss.

REUTERS