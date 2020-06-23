You are here

Australia: Shares edge higher as mining gains offset weak financials

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 3:44 PM

Australian shares inched up on Tuesday, as gains in miners offset losses in financials, while investors refrained from taking strong bets weighing between hopes of further stimulus from the US Federal Reserve and concerns over a second coronavirus wave.
PHOTO: AFP

The benchmark dropped 1 per cent earlier in the session when a sudden scare about the Sino-US trade deal being in jeopardy triggered a sell-off across Asian markets.

However, markets reversed swiftly after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro walked back from earlier comments and said the trade deal remains "in place". US President Donald Trump also assured in a tweet the deal with the China was "fully intact".

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2 per cent higher at 5,944.5, gaining for a third straight session.

Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said the volatility in trading goes to show "how skittish the market is".

"Investors are trying to balance the Federal Reserve support stimulus with the deteriorating economy and the fact that we are seeing coronavirus cases spike in some places."

ASX 300 metals and mining index advanced 0.7 per cent after copper prices rose 0.1 per cent. Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group added 1.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively.

Heavyweight financials fell 0.3 per cent and weighed on the benchmark. Commonwealth Bank of Australia dipped 0.6 per cent after the country's corporate regulator filed a lawsuit against the top lender and its pension arm.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent to finish the session at 11,132.58 in a second straight session of losses.

REUTERS

