You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares edge up, but trade tensions hold back gains

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 3:44 PM

doc75gi4zsn4iw1io5bu9n6_doc6uc0xtup2kj16swpull2.jpg
Australian shares eked out slight gains on Wednesday, as the country's post-election optimism was dampened by worries over the risk of a protracted US-China trade war.
Bloomberg

[SYDNEY] Australian shares eked out slight gains on Wednesday, as the country's post-election optimism was dampened by worries over the risk of a protracted US-China trade war.

The S&P/ASX 200 index recovered from earlier losses to tick up 10.6 points or 0.2 per cent to 6,510.70. The benchmark hovered around the more than 11-year highs it scaled on Monday.

Since Australia's elections results were announced on the weekend, the index has risen around 2.3 per cent.

The United States allowed a temporary relaxation of curbs against Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The move failed to convince investors who were rattled by the sudden blacklisting of the company last week, amid already strained trade talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Traders don't know where to turn, but we do know the Chinese are not going to come back to the table when the US is going after Chinese tech," Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone brokerage, said in a note.

However, analysts believe that Australian markets continue to find some support from the surprise election win by the Liberal National coalition, which has promised immediate tax cuts for 10 million middle-and low-income earners.

Despite trade tensions, "the feel-good factor from the surprise Liberal victory and proposed tax cuts should keep the markets up quite nicely over the next month or so," said Damian Rooney, director of equity sales at Argonaut.

Financials pared losses to end flat, after a near 8 per cent rally over the previous two sessions.

Australia's financial regulator's move to impose additional capital requirements on some financial institutions after it found weakness in their ability to self-assess non-financial risk held back lenders.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 per cent or 21.39 points to 10,237.48.

Utilities provider Infratil rose 7.1 per cent and was the top gainer, while dairy giant a2 Milk Company edged lower.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Must Read

file74owyj54a74a7pn3fn3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

lwx_hdb_220519_52.jpg
May 22, 2019
Real Estate

HDB launches over 6,700 new flats, including units in Tengah, Kallang Whampoa

May 22, 2019
Consumer

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening