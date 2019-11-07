You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia shares end 1% firmer on NAB, gold stocks; NZ gains

Thu, Nov 07, 2019 - 4:02 PM

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended higher on Thursday, as gains in gold stocks and a jump in the country's third-largest lender National Australia Bank offset losses among energy stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1 per cent or 66.4 points to 6,726.60 at the close of trade. The benchmark fell 0.6 per cent on Wednesday.

National Australia Bank ended 2.2 per cent higher at a one-week high and was among top boosts to the ASX 200, even after posting a 10.6 per cent drop in annual cash earnings and cutting final dividend.

"It is purely relief that they didn't do a capital raise or cut their franking... the dividend cut was already priced in anyway. The yield is still quite compelling in an environment where you have record low interest rates," Henry Jennings, senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter, said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Offering relief, the lender announced a dividend reinvestment plan which will boost its capital levels by raising about A$1.55 billion (S$1.45 billion), in a bid to adhere to stricter capital positions required by regulators.

SEE ALSO

Australia shares fall as gold miners tumble; NZ down

The financial index rose 1.1 per cent, with top lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia adding 1.3 per cent, and No 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp rising 0.7 per cent.

While not a part of the ASX 200, buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Zip Co Ltd closed 16.9 per cent higher after it signed a deal with Amazon Inc under which its BNPL service would be offered on the world's biggest retailer's platform.

Gold miners rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session to advance 1.5 per cent. Newcrest Mining Ltd added 2.1 per cent while Northern Star Resources Ltd gained 1.3 per cent.

Technology stocks also clocked firm gains, driven by shares of software maker Xero Ltd.

The stock rose 9.6 per cent after posting a first-half net profit against a loss last year, recording strong subscriber growth and a robust outlook on fiscal 2020 cash flow.

Meanwhile, energy stocks fell amid a drop in oil prices. Beach Energy Ltd lost 2.1 per cent while Santos Ltd fell 1.5 per cent. Oil Search Ltd lost 1.1 per cent while heavyweight Woodside Petroleum traded marginally lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 per cent or 35.88 points to finish the session at 10,795.06.

Gains of 2.2 per cent by dairy giant a2 Milk Company Ltd and 1.56 per cent by market operator NZX Ltd supported the index. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 7, 2019 04:34 PM
SME

P2P lending platform Validus expands into Vietnam

VALIDUS Capital, a P2P (peer-to-peer) lending platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has expanded...

Nov 7, 2019 04:20 PM
Real Estate

Two ground-floor shop units at Alexis in Alexandra Road for sale at S$10m

TWO freehold ground-floor units with F&B potential located at mixed-use development Alexis in Alexandra Road are...

Nov 7, 2019 04:11 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks close flat on trade deal doubts

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended little changed on Thursday as doubts about when the United States and China would...

Nov 7, 2019 03:50 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close up with Toyota brisk earnings

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday helped by bargain-hunting purchases, as Toyota reported record first-...

Nov 7, 2019 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel wants renewable energy to power its signal towers

[SINGAPORE] Singtel, South-east Asia’s biggest wireless carrier, is worried about the impact of climate change on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly