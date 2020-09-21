You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end at near 3-month low as banks, miners slump

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 3:39 PM

file7avaszvwpeasq1i1y296yl.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australia shares on Monday ended at their lowest since the end of June, dragged lower by the so-called "Big Four" banks and major miners, which fell more than 1 per cent on weaker iron ore prices.

The benchmark indexes in both Australia and New Zealand ended in the red for a third straight day, with Sydney's ASX 200 down 0.7 per cent and Wellington's NZX 50 closing 0.8 per cent lower.

Top iron ore miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell 1.2 per cent each as prices of the steelmaking ingredient dropped 2.2 per cent on Monday due to sluggish downstream demand and fresh environmental restrictions in a main steelmaking area.

Property manager Dexus was among the top losers on the Australian benchmark after Morgan Stanley slashed its rating to "underweight" and raised doubts over when the work-from-home era will end.

Banks also came under pressure with Australia's "Big Four"lenders down between 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares slip as virus cases resurge in Europe; New Zealand lower

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The drop comes amid heavy global losses among top lenders such as HSBC and Standard Chartered after media reports said the banks and others moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades despite red flags about the origins of the money.

"News about what's happened in illicit transfers through the banking system in the United States is hitting the banks in Europe as well as in Asia, so we expect that's going to hit the US market as well", said Mathan Somasundaram, a market portfolio strategist at Blue Ocean Equities.

The New Zealand benchmark index closed at its lowest in more than a month with corporate travel management firm Serko leading losses with a 4.6 per cent drop.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said all coronavirus restrictions across the country were lifted, except in the second-wave hotspot city of Auckland.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 03:48 PM
Consumer

Superdry co-founder's turnaround efforts hit by pandemic

[LONDON] Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton will have to wait to see whether his turnaround plan is working, as...

Sep 21, 2020 03:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

BHP in talks with three firms for LNG bunker supply contract: exec

[SINGAPORE] BHP Group is in talks with three companies for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel five...

Sep 21, 2020 03:46 PM
Transport

Female pilots bear brunt of airline job cuts

[CHICAGO] When Megyn Thompson landed her dream job as a commercial pilot last year, she was one of thousands being...

Sep 21, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday pondering a second national lockdown as an accelerating...

Sep 21, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Europe: Lockdown worries knock stocks lower; HSBC tumbles

[BENGALURU] European stocks headed lower for a third straight session on Monday, hit by worries about a surge in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.