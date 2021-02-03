 Australia: Shares end higher as RBA reaffirms dovish policy stance, Stocks - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher as RBA reaffirms dovish policy stance

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 3:49 PM

AK_austocks_0302.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, with financials leading gains, after the Reserve Bank of Australia reaffirmed it would hold rates at record low levels for several years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9 per cent higher at 6,824.6 points and recorded a third consecutive session of gains.

RBA governor Philip Lowe, in a speech in Canberra, reiterated the bank's stance to maintain cash rate at 0.1 per cent and insisted the country will need to maintain "very significant monetary support" for several years.

Mr Lowe's comments came a day after the RBA announced it had expanded its bond-buying programme by another A$100 billion (S$101.4 billion) to support an economic recovery.

"There were no big surprises from the speech today. I think the RBA just wanted to make it clear that interest rates will be on hold for a number of years," said Steven Daghlian, a market analyst at CommSec.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On Friday, the governor will address the house of representatives economics committee and the quarterly statement on monetary policy will also be released.

Broader sentiment was boosted as Wall Street rallied overnight on renewed hopes for US President Joe Biden's proposed US$1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, and strong corporate earnings in the United States.

Financial stocks closed at their highest in 11 months, with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rising 2.1 per cent and all other "Big Four" banks also seeing gains.

Energy stocks gained following a rise in oil prices on expectations oil stocks will return to 'normal' levels this year.

Santos rose to a one-week high, while Woodside Petroleum gained 0.8 per cent.

By contrast, miners shed 1.2 per cent as weak iron ore demand in China pushed prices lower, with the world's largest miner BHP closing 2.2 per cent lower.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.4 per cent higher to 13,091.21 points, as the country's unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 04:02 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks close higher for a third straight day

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as auto shares were boosted by reports of a...

Feb 3, 2021 03:56 PM
Real Estate

Six shophouses at Joo Chiat Place sold for more than S$2m each

SIX shophouses at Joo Chiat Place has been sold for prices ranging from S$2.65 million to S$2.72 million.

Feb 3, 2021 02:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Passport of Sen Yue non-executive chairman impounded amid CAD probe

CATALIST-LISTED Sen Yue Holdings on Wednesday said the passport of its non-executive chairman Koh Mia Seng has been...

Feb 3, 2021 02:26 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street on optimism over more US fiscal...

Feb 3, 2021 01:45 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) has pledged to reach net zero carbon operations for buildings under its direct...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL pledges to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Architect of Bank of Japan's 'bazooka' stimulus calls for fiscal firepower to beat deflation

Lenovo's Q3 profit tops expectations

Australia's cash rate seen near zero for several years: Lowe

Hot stock: Oceanus hits record high of 6.9 S cents amid Reddit speculation

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for