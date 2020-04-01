Australia: Shares end higher on upbeat China data

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.6 per cent higher at 5,258.60, recovering from the benchmark's 2.02 per cent fall on Tuesday.

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed almost 4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with energy and mining sectors leading gains, after upbeat data from the country's biggest trading partner China showed some signs of improvement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 3.6 per cent higher at 5,258.60, recovering from the benchmark's 2.02 per cent fall on Tuesday. The benchmark closed at its highest level since March 17.

China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed on Wednesday, but the bare minimal growth showed the intense pressure on businesses. Separately, the country plans to step up fiscal and monetary policy adjustments to counter the pandemic's economic impact.

"China remains the lynch-pin for Australia's economic recovery, in particular our big-ticket items such as iron ore... Data from China showed our biggest trading partner has a pulse," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

However, worries persist over the country slipping into its first recession in almost three decades, as its government pumped in A$320 billion(S$278.1 billion) into the economy through several stimulus measures.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The division between those who predict financial gloom and those who believe the market currently represents good value "is producing the wild market swings as the balance between the two groups shifts," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Financial stocks closed 2.6 per cent higher, with all the "Big Four" lenders ending in positive territory.

S&P Global Ratings said Australia's major banks have sizeable headroom within earnings to absorb multifold increase in credit loss.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 1.3 per cent to finish at 9,926.08.

REUTERS