You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on US Fed survey, stimulus hopes

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 3:35 PM

file7avaszvwpeasq1i1y296yl.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Thursday, with financials leading gains, as an upbeat US Fed survey and hopes of more stimulus boosted risk appetite.

A US Federal Reserve survey showed US business activity and employment increased modestly through late-August, though the sluggish and uneven growth spurred expectations for Washington to reach a deal on fresh stimulus.

"It's a one-way train at the moment for equities, and you've got to trade what you see while we're in a low-interest rate environment," said Nick Twidale, director at Xchainge.

"I think the pattern's set for the next few weeks but I think we might see some sharp corrections as well." The S&P/ASX 200 index finished 0.8 per cent higher to close at 6,111.60, its highest in over a week.

But gains were somewhat capped as Covid-19 hot spot Victoria reported a triple-digit rise in daily cases for the first time in four days, blunting hopes for a speedy rollback of lockdowns.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery, stimulus hopes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Heavyweight financials finished 1.3 per cent higher, supported by a strong showing from top lenders Westpac Banking Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia which rose 1.6 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.3 per cent, its most in nearly two weeks, to end at 12,055.05.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 3, 2020 03:36 PM
Garage

Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

[OSLO] Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to...

Sep 3, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks jump over 1% as chipmakers rally

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose more than 1 per cent on Thursday and extended gains to a third straight session as...

Sep 3, 2020 03:16 PM
Consumer

Zara-owner Inditex starts online sales at budget brand Lefties

[MADRID] Zara-owner Inditex's little-known budget brand Lefties started online sales in Spain and Portugal on...

Sep 3, 2020 03:13 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart to charge S$5 fee for credit card and loan bills paid over branch counters

STANDARD Chartered Singapore has imposed a S$5 service fee per transaction for all credit card or personal loan...

Sep 3, 2020 03:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Chevron delays restart of Gorgon LNG unit to Oct for extra repairs

[MELBOURNE] Chevron Corp said on Thursday it would delay till October 2020 the restart of the Train 2 unit at its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.