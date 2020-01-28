You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as coronavirus spreads; NZ down

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 2:56 PM

WH_ Australian shares_120423.jpg
Australian shares closed more than 1 per cent lower on Tuesday, amid weakness in energy and mining sectors, on fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus could have a negative impact on the domestic economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed more than 1 per cent lower on Tuesday, amid weakness in energy and mining sectors, on fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus could have a negative impact on the domestic economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 1.4 per cent at 6,994.50, its lowest since Jan 15. Markets were closed on Monday in observance of Australia Day.

Death toll from the virus has risen to more than 100 and infected over 5,000 people, worrying investors about economic growth in China, Australia's top trading partner.

"Going forward, the question would be how severe the implications of the virus would be for markets... but amid the uncertainty, it seems that China would be the one taking a bigger toll," IG market strategist Jingyi Pan said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia's energy sub-index dropped 3 per cent to a near four-week low as oil prices fell on concerns of crude demand in the backdrop of the virus.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares halt 5-session winning run as investors lock in gains

Industry major Woodside Petroleum declined 2.4 per cent to close at its lowest since Jan 2, while Santos Ltd ended down 2.3 per cent — an over three-week low.

Prices of commodities including iron ore and copper fell, dragging the mining sector nearly 3 per cent lower.

Mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto slumped as much as 3.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively.

The financial index, which accounts for about one-third of the local benchmark's total weightage, finished down 1.3 per cent, the lowest since Jan 16.

The country's "big four" banks closed lower, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group each falling more than 1 per cent.

Qantas Airways Ltd ended at a near three-month closing low on worries of a negative impact to travel demand.

In New Zealand, travel and tourism-related stocks were the biggest losers. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended down 1 per cent at 11,685.11, its lowest close since Jan 16.

Tourism Holdings closed about 4.8 per cent lower, while Auckland International Airport ended 2.3 per cent down. 

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 03:29 PM
Real Estate

US new home sales drop for third straight month in December

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in December, likely held down by a shortage of...

Jan 28, 2020 03:19 PM
Government & Economy

WHO chief says confident in China's ability to contain virus, urges calm

[SHANGHAI] The World Health Organization's director-general said on Tuesday he is confident in China's ability to...

Jan 28, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea 'all out' to contain virus outbreak, vows to stabilise market

[SEOUL] South Korea on Tuesday said it was going "all out" to contain the outbreak of the spreading coronavirus and...

Jan 28, 2020 02:45 PM
Transport

Delta fined US$50,000 for discriminating against Muslim passengers

[NEW YORK] Delta has been fined US$50,000 after the federal Transportation Department found that it discriminated...

Jan 28, 2020 02:28 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower for second day on virus fear

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday for the second straight day on fears over the widening coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly