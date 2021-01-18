You are here

Australia: Shares end lower as fresh Covid-19 cluster emerges in Sydney

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 3:32 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended lower on Monday, as the emergence of a fresh Covid-19 cluster in the state of New South Wales and news that the country may not fully reopen its international borders this year despite the vaccination drive dented sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8 per cent to 6,663 at the close of trade, in line with a risk-off sentiment across broader Asia amid worries over rising global coronavirus cases.

As authorities investigated the source of the latest outbreak in the Sydney suburb, the head of Australia's health department warned that the country may not fully reopen its international borders this year even if most of the population is vaccinated against coronavirus.

Local authorities were also looking at potential adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccine after Norway reported a small number of deaths in old people who received the shot.

Dour sentiment drove mining stocks lower despite a rise in copper and iron ore prices, with heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto shedding around 3 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Investors will shift focus to quarterly production numbers from both the mining giants over the next two days to gauge top commodity buyer China's appetite for the products.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.4 per cent or 186.3 points to finish the session at 12,838.36.

REUTERS

