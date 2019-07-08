You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower on dampened US rate cut hopes

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 4:05 PM

doc764nr3yeruf8w6hu7m2_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
Australian shares fell the most in five weeks on Monday as better-than-expected US employment data softened expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.
EPA

[SYDNEY] Australian shares fell the most in five weeks on Monday as better-than-expected US employment data softened expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slid 1.2 per cent or 79.10 points in lacklustre trading to end at 6,672.20, its biggest one-day drop since June 3. The benchmark firmed 0.5 per cent on Friday.

Stock markets that had rallied on expectations of a US monetary policy easing in July came under pressure on Monday after strong US non-farm payrolls on Friday showed the world's largest economy remained on track.

"The June payrolls number threw a spanner in the works for those participants looking for a 50bp cut to the Federal Funds rate at the upcoming FOMC meeting," ANZ Research said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This was the strongest non-farm payrolls print since January this year and suggests the US economy still has firm footing," it added.

Investors will focus on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony to Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for more cues on the near-term outlook for monetary policy.

Mining stocks hit a near three-week trough, leading decliners. BHP Group fell to its lowest since June 18, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd hit a two-week low.

The reduced chances for a Fed rate cut tarnished gold mining stocks, with the sector ending down 0.7 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed little changed at 10,605.98.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
3 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 SIAEC, Thai Beverage surge on speculation of privatisation, tie-up

Must Read

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war, major export markets to determine Singapore’s economic outlook: Chan Chun Sing

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

All drones to be licensed after Changi Airport incursions

Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Higher fares will be needed in face of rising subsidies for public transport: Khaw Boon Wan

Jul 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: HMI shares jump 9.1 per cent on privatisation offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening