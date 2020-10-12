You are here

Australia: Shares end marginally higher as investors avoid big bets

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 3:48 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with the technology index at a record high, although investors refused to make big bets awaiting hints on additional US stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4 per cent higher at 6,126.60. The benchmark ended 0.03 per cent lower on Friday.

The US markets will be closed on Monday on account of Columbus Day, but all eyes are on the likelihood of additional stimulus as the world's largest economy struggles to recover from coronavirus-related lockdowns that threw millions of Americans out of work.

"The US will be closed Monday for a holiday, so we normally are very flat until we see some US futures numbers to get a lead on the market direction," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

On Sunday, the White House called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, promising further negotiations on a comprehensive bill in the future.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares post best week in six months, NZ hits record close

The Democrats dismissed the proposal as "inadequate" - the latest twist in on-again, off-again talks to try to secure more stimulus.

"The stimulus game is still being played out in the US right now and we don't know how big or small it will be. We are just assuming that it will be something," Smoling said.

Back home, the Australian technology index climbed as much as 2.9 per cent to a record high.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 0.6 per cent higher at 12,356.89.

REUTERS

