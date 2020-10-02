You are here

Australia: Shares end over 1% lower after Trump tests positive

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 3:13 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares shed more than 1 per cent on Friday, declining further from their modest losses initially in reaction to US President Donald Trump testing positive for Covid-19, eclipsing any optimism stemming from easing of the local virus-led curbs.

President Trump tweeted he and the first lady Melania Trump had tested positive, sending the S&P 500 futures and global markets lower in what could be a new wave of volatility ahead of the November presidential elections.

"The Trump Covid-19 diagnosis is a strong negative for financial markets and will lead to a rotation into defensive positioning," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Equity markets, especially pro-cyclical ones such as Australia, are expected to be outperformed by gold, the US dollar and the US treasuries, he added.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4 per cent lower at 5,791.5.

For the week, it shed 2.9 per cent - its worst weekly fall since late-April.

The Australian government said it will allow residents from New Zealand to enter the country for the first time in six months without having to quarantine in the coming weeks.

Next week, investors will be looking at the Reserve Bank of Australia's cash rate decision, and the federal budget, which is likely to show a record deficit of around A$200 billion (S$195.81 billion).

Heavyweight miners were the biggest drags on the index, losing more than 2 per cent, with global iron ore mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto ending 3.2 per cent and 1.9 per cent lower, respectively.

Financials and healthcare stocks declined 1.3 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mesoblast was the top percentage loser among the ASX 200 companies, ending 37.2 per cent lower in its worst session since June 2016.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up to finish at 11,822.84, ending its second straight week higher.

REUTERS

