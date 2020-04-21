You are here

Australia: Shares fall after historic US oil rout

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 10:26 AM

nz_asx_210420.jpg
Australian shares slid on Tuesday as energy stocks were hammered by a historic plunge in US crude prices amid a collapse in oil demand due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slid on Tuesday as energy stocks were hammered by a historic plunge in US crude prices amid a collapse in oil demand due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7 per cent to 5,314.5 by 0033 GMT and hit its lowest level since April 9.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery jumped more than US$20 per barrel but still traded below US$0 after plunging into negative territory for the first time in history, amid a supply glut and sagging demand due to global lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

"Traders fear being caught long oil as the May futures contract for West Texas Intermediate approaches expiry ... the prospect of having to pay to sell crude oil provided a brutal reminder of the current unusual economic conditions," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

An index of Australian energy stocks was by far the biggest drag on the benchmark index, shedding 2.1 per cent.

"The complexity of this oil price crash is providing some difficulty for swing traders. The crude demand fallout has put a permanent distaste for anyone to hold oil in the short-term," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Single-stock moves saw Qantas Airways outperform the broader market with a 3.3 per cent rise after rival Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration.

But BHP gave up 2 per cent, as investors in the world's biggest miner seemingly focussed on its warning about lower capital spending and steel output over higher quarterly iron ore production. A sub-index of mining companies was down 1 per cent.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 skidded 0.3 per cent to 10,733.4.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the country would move to a lower level of restrictions after next week, while the central bank eased rules to help banks keep lending to support customers, including those with mortgage deferrals.

REUTERS

