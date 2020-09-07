You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as tech weighs, Melbourne extends lockdown

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 10:34 AM

rk_ASX_070920.jpg
Australian shares fell nearly a per cent on Monday, following the previous session's sell-off, after technology shares fell tracking their Wall Street peers on Friday and as Melbourne extended a coronavirus-led lockdown till late September.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell nearly a per cent on Monday, following the previous session's sell-off, after technology shares fell tracking their Wall Street peers on Friday and as Melbourne extended a coronavirus-led lockdown till late September.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9 per cent to 5,869.9 points by 0030 GMT on Monday, after it lost 3.1 per cent in the previous session.

Technology stocks, the biggest percentage losers, fell 2.4 per cent to hit their lowest level in more than three weeks.

Their losses follow the tech-heavy Nasdaq index's 1.3 per cent fall on Friday after investors dumped heavyweight technology stocks due to concerns about high valuations.

Compounding worries of an economic recovery, the hot spot state of Victoria on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in Australia's second largest city due to a slower than hoped decline in its infection rate.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares fall sharply on Wall Street tech sell-off

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Victoria, which now accounts for about 75 per cent of the country's total infections of 26,282, reported 63 new cases and five more deaths on Sunday.

Among tech firms, the biggest decliners were buy now pay later firm Afterpay Ltd down 4 per cent and software firm Xero lost 2.3 per cent.

Heavyweight financials, down 1 per cent, weighed the most on the index, with top lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp falling 1 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

In a bright spot, CSL rose 2.8 per cent after the heavyweight biotech firm said it signed an agreement with the Australian government to produce an AstraZeneca and Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

CSL also signed an agreement with the government to supply 51 million doses of an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index swung between gains and losses. It was down 0.1 per cent by 0049 GMT, with financials dragging the index.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 10:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

[BEIJING] China's homegrown nuclear technology took a significant step forward as a Hualong One reactor began...

Sep 7, 2020 10:43 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong shares of China's SMIC plunge as Trump considers adding firm in blacklist

[HONG KONG] Shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) fell as much as 15.2...

Sep 7, 2020 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australia expects to receive AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine within months

[SYDNEY] Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister...

Sep 7, 2020 10:32 AM
Real Estate

China Evergrande offers 30% discount to boost property sales

[NEW YORK] China Evergrande Group kicked off a nationwide sales promotion with a 30 per cent discount on all real...

Sep 7, 2020 10:17 AM
Garage

Founders of Singapore's food ordering app Oddle look to exit

[SINGAPORE] Founders of Singapore food ordering app Oddle, that offers choices from Michelin-starred restaurants to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Bukit Timah condo Verdale attracts 268 viewings during weekend preview launch

Singapore's new VCC Act the main event drawing funds here

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.