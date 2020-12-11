You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on Covid-19 vaccine production halt, post sixth weekly jump

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 1:52 PM

nz_asx_111287.jpg
Australian shares ended lower on Friday as healthcare stocks dragged after the production of a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine was abruptly cancelled, but posted a sixth straight weekly jump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended lower on Friday as healthcare stocks dragged after the production of a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine was abruptly cancelled, but posted a sixth straight weekly jump.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 per cent to close at 6,642.6, after slipping as much as 0.8 per cent during the session. It had ended 0.7 per cent lower on Thursday.

The production of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by University of Queensland and biotech giant CSL was halted after trials showed it could interfere with HIV diagnosis.

CSL shares declined more than 3 per cent in their worst day since Sept 4, while peers Cochlear, Healius and Resmed shed between 2.8 per cent and 3.9 per cent.

On the other hand, energy and gold sub-sectors gained on strength in commodity prices.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Oil and gas stocks saw their best day in over two weeks as crude prices rose 1 per cent, extending a sharp rally overnight that saw Brent rise above US$50 for the first time since March.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Beach Energy gained between 2.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent.

Miners hit a fresh high since April 2011, after benchmark iron ore futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange soared nearly 10 per cent to break above 1,000 yuan (S$203.84) per tonne for the first time.

Rio Tinto and BHP Group both hit their highest since May 2008.

Nickel and gold miner IGO saw its best day since September 2003 on deal to buy a stake in Tianqi Lithium's Greenbushes mine after returning to trade for the first time since Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to finish the session at 12,860.37.

For the week, it ended 0.5 per cent higher.

The top percentage gainers were Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation, up 4.5 per cent, followed by Tourism Holdings gaining 3.2 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 02:02 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS expands industry steering committee mandate to drive Sibor transition

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is expanding the mandate of the steering committee that is overseeing the...

Dec 11, 2020 02:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore, China bond markets to get boost from SGX-CCDC pact

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) has inked an agreement with the China Central Depository & Clearing Co (CCDC) to...

Dec 11, 2020 01:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Why green hydrogen is finally getting its day in the sun

[MELBOURNE] Hydrogen has taken off this year as the future green fuel of choice, with governments and businesses...

Dec 11, 2020 01:47 PM
Consumer

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

[SINGAPORE] For nearly two years, Singapore homegrown cupcake chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid seven of its foreign...

Dec 11, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam issues 7b yen of sustainability-linked notes

FOOD and agri-business giant Olam International on Friday announced the issuance of seven billion yen (S$89.8...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Disney+ to get flood of new shows; launching in Singapore on Feb 23

Stocks to watch: DBS, SGX, Ascendas Reit, MIT, OCBC, Parkway Life Reit

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Airbnb valuation surges past US$100b in biggest US IPO of the year

UK's Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no-deal split in EU trading ties

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for