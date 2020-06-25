You are here

Australia: Shares fall on second virus wave fears, New Zealand drops over 1%

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Australian shares fell to their lowest in more than a week on Thursday, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections at home and around the world battered hopes of a quick economic recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 1.8 per cent in early trade. So far this year, the index is down 10.75 per cent.

The country on Wednesday reported its first Covid-19 death in more than a month while the United States recorded its second-largest increase in cases since the crisis began, pushing total global infections to over 9.33 million.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund said the pandemic is causing a wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought.

Among individual shares and sectors, financial stocks fell 2.29 per cent, with the "big four" banks dropping between 2.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

The mining subindex fell nearly 2 per cent, with global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto losing 2.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Lithium explorer Orocobre fell as much as 8 per cent after warning of a drop in June-quarter lithium carbonate sales from its flagship Olaroz mine.

Energy stocks lost over 3 per cent as oil prices dropped overnight on swelling US crude inventories and spiking coronavirus cases.

The gold subindex fell over 2 per cent, led by De Grey Mining, down 5.39 per cent though prices of the yellow metal rose 0.25 per cent.

Beleaguered Qantas Airways on Thursday said it was axing at least 20 per cent of its workforce and planning to raise up to about US$1.30 billion in response to the virus crisis. Its shares, which closed 2.8 per cent lower on Wednesday, were on a trading halt.

The number of issues on the ASX that advanced were 216, while 893 declined.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.08 per cent, dragged by healthcare stocks like Ryman Healthcare, down 2.5 per cent.

REUTERS

