You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares fall on weak manufacturing survey, fading US stimulus hope

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 10:19 AM

nz_asx_231020.jpg
Australian shares fell on Friday, weighed down by miners, as weak manufacturing survey data and waning hopes for a pre-election US coronavirus relief package knocked investor sentiment.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares fell on Friday, weighed down by miners, as weak manufacturing survey data and waning hopes for a pre-election US coronavirus relief package knocked investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.3 per cent, or 19.3 points, to 6,154 by 0112 GMT, after a 0.3 per cent drop in the previous session.

A preliminary IHS Markit survey showed Australian manufacturing activity expanded in October at a weaker pace than last month and also missed estimates, as coronavirus-driven lockdowns in parts of the country continued to hamper economy recovery.

With the US presidential election just around the corner, global equity markets have been volatile as US lawmakers struggle to reach agreement on a coronavirus aid package.

Hopes of a deal were further dimmed when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had not spoken on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

World Bank sees slow commodities recovery after virus hit

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In Australia, the metals and mining index, the biggest constituent of the benchmark, slid 1 per cent. Top iron ore miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group lost up to 1.4 per cent each.

An overnight slump in bullion prices saw the gold sub-index fall 2.5 per cent.

Resolute Mining Ltd fell the most, sliding 4 per cent after Citi trimmed its price target for the stock. Red 5 Ltd was down 2.5 per cent.

Tech stocks slipped 0.7 per cent, with software maker WiseTech Global shedding 2.3 per cent.

Mineral sands producer Iluka Resources plunged 46 per cent as the stock traded on a demerger-basis after spun-off unit Deterra Royalties started trading on the stock exchange.

Among gainers, BlueScope Steel surged 12 per cent in its biggest intraday percentage gain in four years on strong second-half outlook.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 per cent to 12,385.2, with IT services provider Serko and Vista Group International down about 2 per cent each.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Natural gas giant EQT to pursue takeover of rival CNX Resources

[NEW YORK] EQT Corp, the biggest producer of US natural gas, is seeking to acquire rival CNX Resources Corp,...

Oct 23, 2020 10:28 AM
Companies & Markets

First Reit's Indonesia unit asks to restructure master lease agreements

THE manager of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) on Thursday said it has received a request from its...

Oct 23, 2020 10:24 AM
Technology

Huawei out-hustles Trump by hoarding chips vital for China 5G

[BEIJING] Huawei Technologies quietly spent months racing to stockpile critical radio chips ahead of Trump...

Oct 23, 2020 10:18 AM
Banking & Finance

PayPal in talks to buy crypto firms including BitGo

[NEW YORK] PayPal Holdings is exploring acquisitions of cryptocurrency companies including Bitcoin custodian BitGo,...

Oct 23, 2020 10:11 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks dip at open on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened marginally lower Friday morning with investors turning their attention to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Consulting firms facing remake as crisis hits demand for their services

One Asia Investment Partners' former managing director charged

Airbnb, STB to offer Singapore travel experiences

Singapore property agents urged to give accurate advice; new guide on ratings launched

Pelosi says 'just about there' on US stimulus; Senate hurdle awaits

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for