You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Shares finish lower on RBA outlook

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 3:46 PM

doc7a1fu96n80m3y6zmchm_doc7169bq4fa7mzbu2rnp4.jpg
Australian shares reversed course to end lower on Tuesday, with financials and healthcare stocks leading the decline after the central bank's cautious commentary on the country's near-term economic fortunes.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[SYDNEY] Australian shares reversed course to end lower on Tuesday, with financials and healthcare stocks leading the decline after the central bank's cautious commentary on the country's near-term economic fortunes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.65 per cent down at 5,252.30, having fallen as much as 1.9 per cent after early gains of 2.6 per cent.

While the Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate at a record low of 0.25 per cent on Tuesday, as expected, it warned that a very large economic contraction is likely in the June quarter. The central bank also said the unemployment rate is expected to reach its highest level for many years.

"The RBA is eyeing a sharp contraction in economic activity and a grim outlook for unemployment. This well and truly snuffed the rally that kicked off the day on the back of positive domestic news on Covid-19 and a big rally offshore," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

Meanwhile, data from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed a 10.3 per cent drop in total job ads in March, erasing the previous month's 1.2 per cent gain, as strict social distancing rules and business closures curbed demand for labour. It was the steepest decline since January 2009, when the global financial crisis was raging.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan bans government use of Zoom over cybersecurity concerns

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5 per cent to finish the session at 9,809.85.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Tuesday said it would buy up to US$1.79 billion of local government debt to ease liquidity strains in the funding market as part of steps to cushion the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 03:51 PM
Technology

Taiwan bans government use of Zoom over cybersecurity concerns

[TAIPEI] Taiwan barred all official use of Zoom, becoming one of the first governments to impose an outright ban on...

Apr 7, 2020 03:51 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB to shut 24 branches from April 11 to May 4

UOB will close 24 branches in Singapore from April 11 to May 4 as fewer customers are expected with stricter safe...

Apr 7, 2020 03:42 PM
Consumer

Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger

[PARIS] With their sales hammered by the coronavirus outbreak, car makers Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot's owner...

Apr 7, 2020 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

'Escape from Tokyo' hot topic in Japan as state of emergency looms

[TOKYO] With just hours left on Tuesday before Japan imposes a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other prefectures...

Apr 7, 2020 03:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: DBS doubles SME digital business loan quantum to S$200,000

DBS Bank has again doubled the quantum of its digital business loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.