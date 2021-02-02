You are here
Australia: Shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing
[SYDNEY] Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying programme to further support an economic recovery and reiterated its pledge of a prolonged period of record low interest rates.
The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.5 per cent higher at 6,762.6 points to mark its best day since Jan 7.
Australia's central bank held its cash rate at a record low of 0.1 per cent as expected and insisted that it will not tighten policy until actual inflation is within its 2 per cent to 3 per cent target range, while extending its bond-buying programme by another A$100 billion (S$101.3 billion).
"The bond buying certainly helps in terms of the liquidity, and keeping long term rates lower. The RBA has certainly been doing a fair bit to make sure that the economy has enough of a boost," said James Tao, an analyst at CommSec.
"The market was already having a very strong session to begin with, and it (the announcement) has certainly helped propel the market higher, and make up a fair bit of ground that was lost last week."
Tech stocks, which had already helped the benchmark post early gains, added 4 per cent in their best session since Jan 14.
Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay jumped 7.9 per cent, while artificial intelligence firm Appen added 4.5 per cent.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4 per cent to 13,044.5 points, with consumer non-cyclicals and healthcare sectors weighing the most.
REUTERS
